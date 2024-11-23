Thomas Partey Scores 'Golazo' Moments After Coming on Against Nottingham: Video
Thomas Partey scored a belter to hand Arsenal the advantage in their Premier League game against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates.
The Ghana international replaced Jorginho at half and wasted no time in announcing his presence, firing from outside the box to double Arsenal's lead.
Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the first half, giving the Gunners the lead before the Ghanaian netted in the second half.
In a video shared on social media, Partey netted from 25 yards to record his second goal of the campaign.
Ethan Nwaneri, who came on late in the second half, sealed victory for Arsenal in a dominant second-half display.
Meanwhile, Partey has now netted two goals in 12 matches in the Premier League this season, with his first coming in the game against Aston Villa early in the campaign, per Transfermarkt.
The 31-year-old missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger after he was dropped by Black Stars coach Otto Addo.
Partey shines for Arsenal
Despite playing only 45 minutes of the game against Nottingham, Partey made the difference as the Gunners seized control of the match in the second half.
His introduction saw Arsenal improve in terms of possession and were solid defensively.
Partey also made a lot of progressive passes as Arsenal kept the pressure on Forest.
The victory also sees Arsenal return to winning ways after a run of four matches without a win.
Partey announces Thomas Partey tournament
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey has announced his upcoming youth football championship dubbed the Thomas Partey Tournament.
The competition set for December 2024 in Ghana will be used to unearth talents for the next generation.
Partey, in collaboration with JJ Sports, will invite scouts from top European clubs to the tournament, which is set for December 2 to December 5.
