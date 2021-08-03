A final year student of Yaba College of Technology, Tosin Osatuyi, has breathed his last after writing his final paper

The student was said to have been engaged in a fight during the celebration of their successful academic journey

His coursemates have taken to Facebook to say he was only separating those that were engaged in a fight

The Yaba College of Technology lost one of its final year students, Tosin Osatuyi, who was said to have breathed his last after engaging in a fight.

Punch Metro reports that the Higher National Diploma (HND) 2 civil engineering student wrote his final paper and joined his colleagues on the campus to celebrate the feat.

After the ritual of taking photos and signing on T-shirts ended, the young man and some of his colleagues proceeded to a sports viewing lounge in the Tejuoso area of Yaba, where they continued the celebration.

It was at this lounge that a fight broke out and the young man was injured in the process. The deceased, who was said to be the class governor of the graduating Civil Engineering students, was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost on Wednesday, July 28.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the deceased's course mate who craved anonymity said Osatuyi invited them to the lounge to celebrate their academic success.

The course mate said he only spent 30 minutes and left for his hostel to sleep around 7.30pm.

In his words:

"On Wednesday morning, I heard that there was a fight at the lounge and someone was rushed to hospital. I asked who the person was and I was informed that it was Osatuyi; I was shocked."

Osatuyi's friends and others react

The deceased's friends have taken to social media to react and give a different version of what happened.

Below are some of the comments:

Pretty Arewa said:

"He was seperating fight between his course mate. And he was hit and not ordinary hitting someone use something to hit him."

Adewusi Adeyinka commented:

"Rip Moore you are a brother that I can never forget."

Muraina Akeem Olatunji said:

"What a loss !!!"

Robinson Ndubuisi Ukwu wrote:

"Rest on bro."

