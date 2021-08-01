A boy who went viral for eating fufu on his 'Our Day' has been identified as Daniel of Nkwatapong D/A School in the Ashanti Region

Daniel was found after a search by a good samaritan who offered to sponsor the needy boy through school

After Daniel was found, the man has indicated that another friend is willing to relocate the boy to Canada

Luck has smiled on an underprivileged schoolboy who went viral on social media with his 'Our Day' photo.

The boy, identified as Daniel, was spotted in the viral photo eating fufu uring his school's 'Our Day' celebrations.

Being an unusual choice of food for such occasions, Daniel's photo caught the attention and started to trend online.

Photo source: Wendy Boatemaa Ofori

Source: Facebook

Amid the trend, a man on social media decided to offer some help to Daniel and thus asked social media users help locate him.

A good samaritan, Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, has helped to locate the little boy. According to Ofori, Daniel is a pupil of the Nkwantapong D/A Primary School which is located in the Bosome Freho District in the Ashanti Region.

After finding him, Wedny Ofori revealed that the boy's mother is mentally unstable while his father is deceased.

Wendy Ofori travelled to Daniel's village to meet the boy's family and shared a photo.

After the boy was found, Owusu Afriyie, the man who promised to sponsor Daniel's education to college level has revealed that another man was willing to adopt Daniel.

According to him, the man has offered to adpot Daniel and relocate him to Canada.

May God bless Daniel's helpers.

Another Our Day star

Daniel was not the only schoolboy who trended online over his Our Day. He had a viral counterpart in Oswald Gennuh.

Oswald, a nine-year-old boy, went viral on Friday, July 30, 2021, after his letter demanding lots of items for his 'Our Day' celebration emerged online.

Oswald got more than he wished as his Our Celebration turned into a big event with him receiving loads of gifts.

Oswald donates to orphanage

Following the overwhelming number of gifts he received, Oswald has presented some of the items to the Royal Seed Orphanage in Accra.

The nine-year-old boy donated the items on Sunday, August 1, 2021, in the company of his parents and other family members.

Source: Yen