Policewoman in Damongo stabbed to death by boyfriend; photo pops up

A Police General Constable was found dead at her residence in Damongo

Sandra Asiedu was reportedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend who had come to visit her from Obuasi

The incident happened on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Damongo - A Police Constable, Identified as Sandra Asiedu stationed at Damongo in the Savannah Region was found dead at her residence.

Starr News report suggests that she was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend on August 1, 2021.

Per a police report, based on the testament of her landlord, her boyfriend who came from Obuasi to visit her, allegedly committed the crime

The late Police General Constable Asiedu Photo credit: Mahama Haruna

Source: UGC

Constable Sandra was spotted dressed in boxer shorts and a ladies vest Lying in a supine position dead with bloodstains all over her chest and neck when her door was forced open.

Police in the region have launched a manhunt for the suspect and called on residents to volunteer information to assist them to apprehend him.

Meanwhile, the landlord of the deceased one Mahama Zakariah according to a report filed by DGN Online said he was informed of a misunderstanding between the boyfriend of the deceased and another man.

“ I was called that there was a fight in the house around 10pm but I wasn’t feeling well so I couldn’t go there and was told the husband of the deceased came and met one man there and they were fighting so later I was told that they had stopped the fight,” he said.

The landlord further in the morning they realised the deceased did not come out and so he decided to inform the police

A photograph of the Policewoman has popped up online and has drawn a lot of reactions from Ghanaians.

Habibu Siedu Say it again bro. He wasted her. Maybe someone would have taken over.

Noble Kofi had some advice for men and women in relationships.

This was something this lady saw long ago and didn't run. Dear men and women, when you realize that the man or woman you are dating is an abuser just run. If you joke, he/she will kill u.

Mubarak Iddrisu Basha said the culprit will just go to jail and comeback to live a normal life.

Damn....! The unfortunate part is, this idiot will go to Jail and come back years later to be living his normal life... I think we need to discuss CAPITAL punishment well.

Christopher Asamoah said the perpetrator must be made to face

The perpetrator must be made to face the full force of the law

Habibu Siedu asked what people gain from what they do.

Why some people are very stupid. So what does he gain from that now?

Tahiru Abudu Kapori Jr. was surprised about the fact that her boyfriend did this to her.

Eiiih boyfriend? Not even a husband.people are wicked indeed

Abdul Ganiyu who described Sandra as his neighbour was clearly sad.

Awww Sandra, my neighbor I didn't hear this......OMG

In other news

Dr Greorge Akuffo Dampare has begun to lead the Ghana Police Service as the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) per earlier instructions from the presidency.

Aside him, the Deputy Director-General of Prisons (DDGP), Isaac Kofi Egyir, has also assumed office acting as the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Beginning today, Monday, August 2, 2021, the two new persons take over the mantle at the two-state institutions in acting capacities.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper