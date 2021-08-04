Senior Ghanaian citizens have been spotted in the #FixTheCountry protest underway in Accra

An aged man and a 72-year-old woman were captured marching alongside the youth in visuals

The woman was filmed shedding uncontrollable tears

Senior Ghanaian citizens have joined the #FixTheCountry protestors on some principal streets of Accra to demand good governance from the government.

The demonstrator first gathered at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 7 am and marching towards the Black Star Square to end the protest.

Hundreds of the protestors are donning red and black outfits, with many holding placards with inscriptions highlighting their sentiments about the country's state of affairs.

In visuals sighted by YEN.com.gh, an aged man and a 72-year-old woman were spotted marching alongside the youth to demand accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from the ruling government.

