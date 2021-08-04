Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla are currently in France

The couple has given their fans a glimpse of their romantic moments in the European country

Stonebwoy has splashed photos and videos having fun with his wife on social media

Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, are in France, and the couple can barely contain their excitement.

The couple, whose love story spans over three years, with two children to share in the joy of their marriage, has given their fans a glimpse of their exciting moments.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of Stonebwoy, the Activate hitmaker and his wife can be seen riding a scooter on the street in Paris.

The award-winning dancehall musician posted the video on his page and simply captioned it, saying:

''Who Dey Wait For Benz?

Live Life Off We Go @drlouisa_s.''

Elsewhere on Stonebwoy's Instagram page, he posted photos posing beside his wife as they beamed for the camera and shared the frames along with love emojis.

