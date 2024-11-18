Government To Commission 80 Educational Projects On Thursday, November 21

The Akufo-Addo-led administration is set to commission over 80 educational projects across the country

The commissioning will be done on November 21, 2024, simultaneously across all 16 regions

The Education Ministry said the exercise is part of initiatives to improve the quality of education in Ghana

The government has announced it will commission over 80 educational projects across all of Ghana’s 16 regions.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to preside over the commissioning, which will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2024, in simultaneous ceremonies held at district and regional levels nationwide.

President Akufo-Addo to lead the commissioning of 80 educational institutions nationwide on Thursday

The exercise is part of the government’s efforts to enhance the country's education quality by providing state-of-the-art, modern facilities to meet students' diverse needs.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum will join President Akufo-Addo to officiate the events, which will be broadcast live on major television networks as well as social media.

The educational institutions to be commissioned range from basic schools to senior high schools and technical institutions. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)-focused schools, kindergarten facilities for early childhood education, E-blocks, etc., are among the facilities to be launched.

The Education Ministry, in a press statement announcing the commissioning, stated that the event showcases the government’s efforts to improve Ghana’s education quality and access to a conducive learning environment.

Among the projects to be commissioned include the Bosomtwe Model STEM Juniour High School (JHS), which boasts a four-story, 11-unit classroom block in the Ashanti Region, the Kpasenkpe Model STEM SHS in the West Mamprusi District in the Northern Region and the Accra STEM Academy in La-Nkwantanang-Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

Technical and Vocational Education institutions, such as the Anyinam TVET-Applied Technical and Fashion School and the Akomadan TVET-Applied Technical School, would also be commissioned as part of the larger project.

Free SHS bill to cancel BECE

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says basic-level students will soon no longer have to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to enter Senior High Schools.

He says the change is largely due to the Free Senior High School Bill before Parliament.

In an interview on GTV on Thursday, August 8, 2024, he explained that the Free SHS bill would classify junior high schools as lower secondary schools and would no longer be classified as part of the basic school system.

He said this would effectively give Ghana a six-year secondary school education system.

Akufo-Addo defends Free SHS

YEN.com.gh previously reported that President Akufo-Addo has defended the government’s decision to keep public secondary education free.

The president said parents who could afford to pay school fees for their children should send their kids to private schools to free up slots in public institutions for children from humble backgrounds.

Akufo-Addo started the Free Senior High School program in 2017 as he sought to fulfill his campaign promise of delivering quality and affordable education for Ghanaian children.

