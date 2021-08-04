A 72-year-old woman joins the FixTheCountry movement saying the hardship is too much for her

She is seen weeping uncontrollably as she claims her children are not able to take care of her

Many around her are seen consoling and encouraging her

In a recent video YEN.com.gh sighted on the Facebook page of TV3 Ghana, a 72-year-old woman is seen wailing uncontrollably as she expresses her displeasure with the current state of the current.

The old woman whose name is reported to be Akosua Yeboah after being asked the reason behind her cry answered that the country has things in the country has changed and the hardship is so much that her children are not able to provide for her anytime she asks for something from them.

The sorrowful woman was seen been comforted that some participants of the 'FixTheCountry demonstration.

She partook in the demonstration in her red attire in hopes to turn things around in the country.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Supreme Court of Ghana has annulled the High Court injunction on the #FixtheCountry demonstration that had earlier been scheduled to take place several weeks ago.

This was with the help of three young, bold, courageous, and passionate lawyers, Noah Tetteh, Kenneth Ghartey and Justice Sai. One of them, Kenneth Ghartey, shared their picture in a post that is fast gathering massive reactions on Twitter.

On his personal handle, @KNOGhartey, Kenneth Ghartey indicated in the caption of the picture that they will help fix the country by winning cases in court for the movement.

