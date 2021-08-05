Actor Don Little has said that he ha plans of joining the Ghana Police Service3

According to him, he hopes to rise through the ranks to reach the Inspector level

He was seen dressed in police uniform as he mingled with other actors in a video

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Diminutive Ghanaian actor, Don Little known in real life as Stephen Atanga, has hinted at joining the Ghana Police Service very soon due to the love he had for the job.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the diminutive actor was seen dressed in police outfit and standing in front of a car parked inside a house.

He was seen saluting those present and asked them to come to attention because the Ghana national anthem was being played.

I want to become a police officer - Don Little opens up in video

Source: Original

The actor came to attention and was seen saluting while hinting that he had massive respect for the uniform that he was wearing.

After posting the video, the actor on his official Instagram page, the actor captioned it: "One day one day I will become a police officer or inspector Don Little @ghpoliceservice @nakufoaddo @iamamamcbrown@utvghanaa @tracey_boakye @isaacbraveson @bermabediide_gh @nana_yeboah_official"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

To show how serious he was about his future ambition of joining the police service, Don Little tagged the Ghana Police Instagram handle and also tagged the handle of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He went on to tag his fellow actors to also vouch for him so he can be accepted into the police force when he decides to join.

Meanwhile, Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of embattled gold dealership firm, Menzgold, has had a confrontation with a supposed customer of the company.

In a screenshot sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Appiah Mensah famed as NAM1 told the supposed customer that Menzgold owed him as well after the guy confronted him online for his money.

The young man who claimed to be a customer of the currently defunct dealership, sent a message to NAM1 to demand his money after the CEO of the company wished Ghanaians happy holidays on Founders' Day, August 4, 2021.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen