Menzgold owes me too - NAM1 replies man who confronted him to pay back his money

NAM1 has replied a supposed customer of Menzgold after he accosted him

According to NAM1, he also had his money locked up in the embattled gold dealership

He however assured the man that he was going to get paid provided he genuinely had his money locked up

Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of embattled gold dealership firm, Menzgold, has had a confrontation with a supposed customer of the company.

In a screenshot sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Appiah Mensah, famed as NAM1, told the supposed customer that Menzgold owed him as well after the guy confronted him online for his money.

The young man who claimed to be a customer of the currently defunct dealership, sent a message to NAM1 to demand his money after the CEO of the company wished Ghanaians happy holidays on Founders' Day, August 4, 2021.

NAM1, in replying to the young man named Jerry, indicated that he did not owe him or anybody and that was a matter of fact.

He went on to say that Menzold also owed him heavily so he, like other customers, was patiently waiting to be paid.

The supposed Menzgold customer's message read: "Won't you pay me my money?"

To this, NAM1 replied: "Menzgold would definitely pay you, that is if you're truly owed by the Company. I DON'T OWE YOU OR ANYBODY. This is a matter of FACT. I am actually also owed heavily by the company. We are patiently waiting. Thank You. God Bless"

Menzgold ran into some issues with the Securities and Exchange Commission some years back which led to the former's activities being halted.

As a result, customers of the gold firm have had their monies locked up and have tried using various avenues to seek redress and have their funds returned to them.

