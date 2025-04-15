Gyakie recently encountered a group of pump attendants and gave them the rare opportunity to sing and create content together

The random moment excited the fans who appeared star-struck by the award-winning singer

Scores of netizens thronged the comments section to share their thoughts about the adorable moment

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has garnered significant traction after her recent moments with two filling station pump attendants surfaced on social media.

The singer's outfit and bond with the two young ladies became a huge talking point for netizens.

Gyakie, aka Jackline Acheampong, is known for her erratic fashion sense and a huge appetite for streetwear.

In her recent video, the singer was captured in a beautiful pair of cropped skinny trousers and a white long-sleeved body-fitting shirt.

The pump attendants couldn't hide their joy as the award-winning singer sang and cracked jokes with them.

She later posted the video on her official TikTok. As of this writing, the video has gained over 50k views on TikTok alone.

Reactions to Gyakie's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Gyakie's moments with the pump attendants.

𝕆𝔾 𝕞𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕠🇺🇸💲

Not only on stage but she is kind on the street to awn ❤️❤️❤️

shiss😈🔥🔥

new sound unlock 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 u no harry 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Gud Gal 🤍💫💯

Awwww such a beautiful soul 🥰

。💕🧸BOATEMAA！🥀🫧

Oo way you o way you, you know hurry ..eeeii you know de3n ? Eeii maame 😂😭😂💔😂

Sumigayle🧿🪬💕♒️

The fact that Gyakie lives a simple life but she’s popular is unbelievable 🥰💯🥀

