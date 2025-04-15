Gyakie Heartily Vibes With Pump Attendants In Adorable Video
- Gyakie recently encountered a group of pump attendants and gave them the rare opportunity to sing and create content together
- The random moment excited the fans who appeared star-struck by the award-winning singer
- Scores of netizens thronged the comments section to share their thoughts about the adorable moment
Ghanaian singer Gyakie has garnered significant traction after her recent moments with two filling station pump attendants surfaced on social media.
The singer's outfit and bond with the two young ladies became a huge talking point for netizens.
Gyakie, aka Jackline Acheampong, is known for her erratic fashion sense and a huge appetite for streetwear.
In her recent video, the singer was captured in a beautiful pair of cropped skinny trousers and a white long-sleeved body-fitting shirt.
The pump attendants couldn't hide their joy as the award-winning singer sang and cracked jokes with them.
She later posted the video on her official TikTok. As of this writing, the video has gained over 50k views on TikTok alone.
Reactions to Gyakie's video
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Gyakie's moments with the pump attendants.
𝕆𝔾 𝕞𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕠🇺🇸💲
Not only on stage but she is kind on the street to awn ❤️❤️❤️
shiss😈🔥🔥
new sound unlock 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 u no harry 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Gud Gal 🤍💫💯
Awwww such a beautiful soul 🥰
。💕🧸BOATEMAA！🥀🫧
Oo way you o way you, you know hurry ..eeeii you know de3n ? Eeii maame 😂😭😂💔😂
Sumigayle🧿🪬💕♒️
The fact that Gyakie lives a simple life but she’s popular is unbelievable 🥰💯🥀
Black Sherif meets his friend at a concert
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had encountered a childhood friend in the audience.
The Ghanaian musician was performing on April 5, 2025, as part of his North American tour when he spotted a familiar face in the crowd.
Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo looks resplendent in a short knitted jumpsuit and elegant coloured hairstyle
He stopped the music to point out the young man, recalling that they attended the same primary school in Konongo. He shared that he was in Class Six at the time, while the other boy was in Class Four.
