Forgotten Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori endured yet another nightmarish moment in the post

The 31-year-old's mistake in the first half cost AmaZulu all three points after losing to Stellenbosch on Tuesday, April 15

Footage of his blunder has since gone viral on social media, with fans slamming him for becoming error-prone

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

AmaZulu’s clash with Stellenbosch on matchday 26 in the South African Premier League proved to be another forgettable chapter for Richard Ofori, whose inconsistency in goal continues to overshadow his reputation.

The Ghanaian shot-stopper, once lauded for his command and reflexes, is now earning unflattering comparisons to Manchester United’s Andre Onana — another high-profile goalkeeper haunted by recent errors.

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori committed another blunder during AmaZulu's South African Premier League game against Stellenbosch. Photo by Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Richard Ofori commits another goalkeeping blunder

In what was shaping up to be a solid performance, the 31-year-old's night unravelled following a set-piece situation.

As Stellenbosch whipped in a corner in the 28th minute, Ofori misjudged the flight of the ball, leaving his line and failing to make contact.

His misstep left the goal exposed, allowing forward Sanele Barns to capitalise with a simple header from close range, giving the visitors the lead.

The goal proved pivotal, as AmaZulu could not recover from the setback, ultimately falling to a narrow defeat in front of their home fans, the PSL reports.

From a tactical perspective, Ofori's decision to charge off his line without proper communication or timing left his defence vulnerable.

Fans rip Ofori apart after costly mistake

The aftermath has been brutal. The blunder spread like wildfire online, reigniting debates among fans and pundits alike.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), many voiced their frustrations and mockery:

@mongezisomaza wrote:

"Ofori is synonymous with goalkeeping errors, every given chance."

@boagobrighton11 urged:

"Ofori need to go back home and ask his ancestors to forgive him."

@DecoM60866 sarcastically quipped:

"Richard 'Gift of the Givers' Ofori🙆🏾‍♂️"

@ebsamten drew comparisons with Manchester United’s embattled keeper:

"Ofori and Onana ...... no difference."

@TheDBK84 didn’t mince words:

"😂😂😂 This guy is a liability! Why AmaZulu field him, only God knows."

Richard Ofori's consistent errors in post

While one error might be forgiven as a lapse, this is not an isolated incident for the former Legon Cities man.

In fact, it's part of a troubling pattern. Earlier this year, Ofori’s misjudgment also cost AmaZulu dearly in a tight encounter against Kaizer Chiefs, as cited by Goal.

His blunders aren’t limited to club football either. Ghanaian fans still remember — and struggle to forget — his decisive mistake at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

During a crucial final group-stage fixture against Mozambique, with the Black Stars clinging to a 2-1 lead in stoppage time, Ofori mishandled a loose ball, conceding a needless corner.

Mozambique made full use of the opportunity, scoring from the ensuing kick and knocking Ghana out of the tournament.

Goalkeeping is a role that demands unshakeable focus and split-second precision. Unfortunately for Richard Ofori, his recent displays suggest lapses in both.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane stood by Ghanaian shot-stopper Richard Ofori, despite the goalkeeper's mistake that denied his team a win.

While acknowledging the blunder, Zwane praised Ofori for his overall contribution, stating he was instrumental in keeping them competitive throughout the match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh