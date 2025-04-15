Anita Erskine, the renowned broadcaster and communications specialist, has popped up with a new slim look

In her latest photos, shared on her Instagram page, Erskine looked slimmer and cuter, rocking short hair

The photos have triggered lovely reactions from her followers who have been impressed with her new style

Ghanaian entrepreneur and TV personality Anita Erskine has popped up with a new look on social media.

In new photos shared on her Instagram, the renowned broadcaster and communications specialist, showed she had slimmed down.

TV personality Anita Erskine slims down in new photos. Photo source: @theanitaerskine

Source: Instagram

One set of photos had Erskine, the daughter of General E.A. Erskine, a former army leader and politician, wearing a yellow gown and sporting a new short hair style. Swiping through the carousel, the post gave fans a look at the Media personality in different poses, from sitting to standing.

Sharing the photos, Anita Erskine drew inspiration from the Bible to share some inspiration with her followers.

"When you sing and pray like Paul & Silas, you come to realise that:

"✨ You are whoever you say you are!

"✨ You stop second-guessing yourself.

"✨ You stop waiting for permission.

"✨ You stop dimming your own light.

"✨ You are a WINNER.

"✨ You are POWERFUL.

"✨ You are HIGHLY FAVORED.

"✨ You are BLESSED.

"✨ You walk in PURPOSE.

"✨ Your FAITH turns pain into POWER.

"…because you are backed by the strongest FORCE of all!

"So wherever you are today, feel free to sing like Paul & Silas…. Because NO ONE can sing your song louder than you!

"PS: ….And while you’re at it—WEAR COLOUR."

See Anita Erskine's photos below:

In another post, Erskine shared a slideshow with photos of her rocking a red ladies suit with a white inner. Still rocking the same short hair, she looked exquisite.

In her caption, she shared a personal conversation she had with God.

See the photos of Erskine below:

Reactions to Anita Erskine's new look photos

The photos shared by Anita Erskine have caught attention online. Her followers have been admiring her new look, sharing lovely comments under the posts. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh came across.

wepia_dora described her look as amazing:

"Oh my God you look amazing…. How did you get this change. You look so gorgeous auntie Anita. Love you always. Growing up I remember how you speak with just confidence and ease."

beads_by_korngo_ was inspired

"I love love love the new you. Inspired 😍😍😍."

queen_mawuse asked Erskine to teach her:

"I love this new look baby. You have to teach me oooo love you💕."

adomaa_music loved the short hair:

"The look is REALLLLLYYYYYY giving 😍🔥 Love the short hair sooo much 😍😍😍😍😍."

foxy_kokxy loved the new look:

"Loving your new look!!! You are rocking it admiringly darling sis 💕💕💕🥰."

fanteba_makeup said Erskine was looking younger:

"You look younger and beautiful ❤️."

TV personality Anita Erskine glows in red. Photo source: @theanitaerskine

Source: UGC

