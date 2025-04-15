Barcelona could receive a shock invitation to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after Club León's suspension

The winners of the newly revamped FIFA CWC stand to earn massive financial boost of nearly €100 million

The Club World Cup kicks off on June 14, 2025, in the United States, and Barça might just be back in the mix of things

In a dramatic twist to the lead-up for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, FC Barcelona may be handed a surprise lifeline to participate in the prestigious tournament.

This development comes after Mexican side Club León was suspended due to a conflict of interest involving its ownership, according to respected journalist David Faitelson, who boasts over 4.2 million followers on X.

The suspension of Club León by FIFA, according to BBC, opens the door for Barcelona to potentially join the 32-team tournament in the United States, despite originally failing to qualify.

Second Chance for Barcelona

Barcelona was initially set to miss out on the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup due to their poor record in Europe over the years.

Under the revamped format, qualification was determined based on recent performances in international club competitions.

Despite the club’s strong 2024/25 season under new manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona did not accumulate enough UEFA coefficient points to secure one of the 12 European slots.

If the news is confirmed, it would increase the number of Spanish teams in the competiton to three, after Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, who have allegedly taken a decision to allow Luka Modric to leave the club at the end of the 2024/25 season.

However, the sudden disqualification of Club León—owned by the same group that controls another qualified team, Pachuca, has created an unexpected vacancy.

FIFA is reportedly considering inviting Barcelona to fill the spot, offering them a route back into a tournament many believed was already beyond their grasp.

High Stakes: €100 Million on the Line

Should Barcelona receive and accept the invitation, the financial implications would be significant.

The winners of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup are set to earn close to €100 million in prize money, making it one of the most lucrative competitions in club football.

With the club still recovering from recent economic difficulties, including salary cuts and a reduction in transfer market spending, the opportunity to compete for such a large sum could not come at a better time.

Flick’s Barça Eyeing a Treble

Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, Barcelona are enjoying a resurgent 2024/25 campaign. The team is currently chasing a historic treble, with strong performances in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.

The potential invitation to the Club World Cup would serve as both a reward for the team's hard work and an additional challenge to test their quality against the best clubs from every continent.

With the tournament scheduled to begin on June 14, 2025, in the United States, the timing would perfectly align with Barcelona’s summer schedule and preseason planning.

