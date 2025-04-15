MTN MobileMoney Limited has reacted to a young lady's public outcry over an alleged unlawful withdrawal of money from her account

The young Ghanaian lady, almost in tears, said about GH¢11,000 had been withdrawn from her account without her consent

MTN in its statement addressing the matter denied being at fault and advised MoMo users to refrain from sharing their PIN codes or OTP's with other persons

MTN Ghana has addressed a Ghanaian lady’s public outcry following the alleged unauthorised withdrawal of funds from her mobile money account.

In a statement shared on X, the renowned telecommunications brand claimed it had looked into the matter and their findings indicate that the lady shared sensitive details with a third party.

"Our findings suggest that this was a case of social engineering, where a person unknowingly shares sensitive information (i.e One-Time Password (OPT), One-Time verification link and PIN) with fraudsters."

MTN MobileMoney Limited's statement comes after a young Ghanaian lady, @mill.peach, took to her TikTok page to vent her frustration after she became a victim of a mobile money scam.

The lady looked so distraught in a video as she narrated her ordeal. Speaking in her video, she noted that it all happened on Sunday, April 13, when she received an alert indicating that money had been withdrawn from her mobile money wallet.

The lady, who was close to tears, explained that almost GH¢12,000 had been withdrawn from her account even though she did not sanction or approve the transaction.

Her words generated a public outburst, with some Ghanaians sharing similar experiences, blaming MTN Ghana and MobileMoney for their loss.

However, in a response, MTN MoMo Limited denied being at fault. The company stated that the young lady probably shared sensitive details with a fraudster.

The telecommunications brand further urged its users to be vigilant and avoid sharing PIN codes, OTPs and other sensitive information with third parties, not even persons claiming to be from MTN.

See the statement of MTN below:

Netizens fume over MTN's response

MTN MobileMoney Limited's response to the lady's allegations did not sit well with most Ghanaians.

