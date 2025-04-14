Robest GH is trending after he reacted to an allegation that Sarkodie is suing Ecobank Ghana for allegedly using his image and likeness for an advertisement without consulting him

In a video, he expressed disappointment in Sarkodie over the reports, adding that lookalikes must also live their lives

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the concerns raised by Robest GH

Popular Ghanaian content creator Robest GH has reacted to news that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has allegedly taken legal action against Ecobank Ghana for using a lookalike in one of its advertisements without his permission.

In a video that has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the outspoken content creator was seen expressing displeasure over reports that the celebrated Ghanaian has filed a lawsuit over the issue.

Sharing his opinions, Robest GH expressed disappointment over the latest development, wondering why Sarkodie could take offence, explaining that they were simply trying to make a living.

He added that the fact that he and others have a striking resemblance to popular celebrities does not mean they cannot go about their business and sign ambassadorial deals.

He concluded by saying that he would not budge if any celebrity tried to interfere with his ambassadorial deals.

"These are some of the things we talk about in the industry, and people do not want to agree with us. Sarkodie, what is the meaning of what you are doing? Take it as your younger brothers trying to make a livelihood, and by God's grace, we are thriving and making a living off your reputation. What is the problem? We have pampered you for long, but this time we can’t take it any longer.God also gave us this image. The way I am serious, let someone try this with me and see."

Sarkodie's reported lawsuit

Court documents shared on social media suggest the case has been filed at the Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra. Sarkodie allegedly believes the ad misled the public into thinking he was part of it.

The ad, part of the bank’s anti-fraud campaign, featured a young man who strongly resembles the rapper. Sarkodie, known privately as Michael Owusu Addo, claims the ad violates his image rights and damages his reputation. The legal document also warns that if Ecobank does not respond to the court within eight days, the case may go ahead without them.

YEN.com.gh sampled some reactions from social media users.

Guy_fred stated:

"Sarkodie name was not mentioned on the billboard so which one be his case? Anaa lookalike no ɛyɛ ne brɛda?"

EL africanfashionoutfits commented:

"You have to seek his permission. You can’t just wake up from your bed and do things anyhow. Respect bro."

loisinsaidoo reacted:

"Bro, it’s not easy to make it to the top ooh. Every artist struggled before they got to that point we all wish to be. Bro, when you use a lookalike to take someone’s job, it’s not right. Just put yourself in his shoes."

Kiki’sworld reported:

"Go and explain to him in court."

Robest GH gifted a new phone

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Robest GH thanked Sharaf Mahama, son of the president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, for his care and support.

This comes after the president's son had gifted him a new mobile phone.

Robest GH broke into the limelight by claiming that he is the lookalike of Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, King Promise.

