- Lawyer Matin Kpebu is worried about how taxes are spent in Ghana

- The lawyer is mad at the way V8's get parked at various ministries

- Matin Kpebu has praised recent "Fix the Country" protestors for their fight against corruption

A private legal practitioner, Matin Kpebu, is angry at how the government is spending the taxes of Ghanaians.

Ghana's public debt is currently over 80 percent of Gross Domestic Product. This statistic means that the country uses most of its revenue to pay the debt.

Speaking on the Newsfile show on Joy News, Martin Kpebu cried that wasteful spending is currently the order of the day at various ministries.

"Whenever you go to the Ministries, you see V8s all over the place. It's terrible." Private Legal Practitioner Martin Kpebu cried.

The lawyer praised conveners of the "Fix the country" protest for a successful demonstration against the corruption and economic wors in the country.

Fall out of 2024 elections

President Akufo-Addo will retire from the presidential elections in 2024.

But, as his tenure inched to a close, the 77-year-old leader has waded into a new debate. He wants the 8-year cycle of partisan changes in elections to end.Speaking at the 29th anniversary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo prophesies his party's comeback in the 2024 presidential election.

He also said it would be a disaster for Ghana should Ghanaians vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Nana Addo, the NPP "cannot continue to accept the backsliding that takes place every eight years."

He goes on to warn that; "the foundations that we are laying today for the prosperity of our nation will be shaken if again we allow the path of progress to be diverted," he stated.

Some NPP political bigwigs are lacing their boots for what political experts describe as a "knife-edged" election in 2024.

So far, big names including the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng, Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, and former minister of power, Boakye Agyarko have been listed as the leading candidates to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.

