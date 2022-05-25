A Junior High School student has been arrested after stabbing a schoolmate to death during a fight over a boy

Reports indicate that the unfortunate incident started as a fight between the two girls while they were returning from school

The 15-year-old JHS2 girl stabbed the 16-year-old JHS3 girl in the chest, killing her before she arrived at the hospital

A teenage Junior High School (JHS) girl has lost her life after another young teenage girl stabbed her in the chest during a fight over a boy in their village.

The incident happened in Nkwadum, a small village in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region of Ghana recently, reports explain.

According to Joy News, the 15-year-old JHS2 student of Nkwadum D/A Junior High School stabbed Akua Kumah a JHS3 girl at the same school in the breast.

Akua, according to doctors, bled to death shortly after the incident. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Sefwi-Wiawso Government Hospital. Her body is awaiting autopsy at the same hospital.

Police have also arrested Francisca Hayford, the minor who stabbed her schoolmate, and she is assisting with investigations, according to the Joy News report.

The Assemblyman for the area, Isaac Etsie, said the incident which occurred on Monday, May 23, 2022, started as an argument while the two girls were returning from school.

"I was informed on Monday evening that two students were having a fight, and during the fisticuffs, the 15-year-old in JHS 2 stabbed the 16-year-old in JHS 3 in the breast," he was quoted by Joy News.

