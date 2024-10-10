A man believed to be Ghanaian has died in Canada after he was shot in northwest Toronto on October 7

So far, police in Toronto said they have no information about suspects and no description of vehicles

Multiple reports from Ghana have said the victim is a 22-year-old student named Marvin Baah Boadu

A man in his 20s, believed to be Ghanaian, has died in hospital after he was shot in northwest Toronto on October 7.

Police in Toronto said they were called to a low-rise apartment at about 8:10 pm following the incident.

Police in Toronto have not confirmed the identity of the deceased

Reports indicated that officers arrived to find a man with apparent gunshot wounds behind the building in a tenant parking lot.

Police, in a statement, said they are still investigating where the shooting occurred.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

Though authorities in Canada have not released details about the victim, reports from Ghana say he is named Marvin Baah Boadu.

