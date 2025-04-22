Joshua Kojo Ampah, one of the rappers of the music duo Keche, opened up about Ama Endorsed future business plans

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, he spoke about the unfortunate demise of the skilled carpenter

Many people in the comment sectionshared their views on her story and the lessons they had learnt from her life

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Joshua Kojo Ampah, one of the rappers of the music duo Keche, has disclosed that the late female carpenter Ama Endorsed invested millions of cedis into machinery for her carpentry business.

Ama Endorsed's business investment before her passing. Image Credit: @_ _ama_ _endorsed

Source: Instagram

Keche Joshua speaks about Ama Endorsed's business

In an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Keche Joshua noted that Ama Endorsed had invested GH¢1.3 million into machinery for her carpentary business.

"What pains me the most about Ama Endorsed's death was that she had gone to buy fresh machines from Turkey and China," he said.

He explained that the machines would serve different purposes in her carpentary work such as cutting wood,spraying items, among other things.

Ama Endorsed's impeccable fashion style. Image Credit: @_ _ama_ _endorsed

Source: Instagram

Keche Joshua noted that the machines were in her new showroom which was launched on her birthday in February 2025. He noted that she had not even touched the machines or used them.

In the same interview, the celebrated musician noted that he was deeply pained by the skilled carpenter's passing, adding that he believed her death was planned.

"I told my wife that I do not get it. That this person, after her birthday, did not have strength until her death. Why?" he said

Keche Joshua's interview with Zionfelix

Reactions to Keche's revelations about Ama

Ama Endorsed's huge investment into her carpentry businesss touched the hearts of many social media users who thronged to the comemnt section to reflect on her hardwork.

Others also noted that they had learnt lessons from her story not to overshare their future plans with people.

Below are the reactions of social medis users to the video:

Peter Kwame Adjei Jnr said:

"Rule no 1....always keep your secrets to yourself...not everyone loves your success."

Amor said:

"Sometimes mpo I feel like I shouldn’t post myself this 🇬🇭."

MAGIC HANDS ❤️said:

"The cemetery is full of unfinished dreams 🥺😫

Daavi Dzifa said:

"Life is spiritual….your strength alone cannot….that’s why I don’t joke with my spiritual father…..he would have seen it long ago and break and loose 🥰."

Nana Ama aseiduwaa papabi said:

"That is why me I celebrate my birthday in my room nu hmm."

Keche's Joshua's full interview

Lovely photos of late carpenter Ama Endorsed

YEN.com.gh reproted that the sudden passing of celebrated businesswoman and skilled carpenter, Ama Endorsed, on April 17, 2025, left many Ghanaians heartbroken.

Known not only for her craft but also for her striking fashion sense, Ama’s memory is being fondly honoured by admirers and loved ones across the country.

In remembrance of her vibrant life, YEN.com.gh compiled a collection of beautiful photos that capture Ama Endorsed effortlessly slaying in different outfits.

The pictures highlighted her graceful style and bold fashion choices, a side of her personality that endeared her to fans beyond her craftsmanship as a carpenter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh