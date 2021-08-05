The country will go to the polls in 2024 to choose a president to lead the country

Akufo-Addo has stated NPP will win no matter who is presented in the upcoming 2024 elections

According to him, it is because the party has delivered on its core mandate

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

In three years' time, the country will go to the polls to choose a president to lead the country in all spears.

The various political parties will be presenting their leaders to front the party and subsequently lead the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that no matter who is chosen to front the New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the upcoming 2024 elections, the party will win.

NPP will win 2024 elections no matter who is presented – Akufo-Addo Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: UGC

“I am confident the party’s presidential candidate will win Election 2024,” Akufo-Addo said.

Speaking at the party's 29th-anniversary celebration, the president said this is because the party has delivered on its promises to Ghanaians since winning power in 2016 and retaining power in the 2020 elections.

The National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay, also speaking at the event, said the NPP has delivered on its core mandate.

He, however, urged party members to strongly unite for the progress of the party instead of parochial interests.

“I want to charge the members of the party to prioritize unity over parochial interest. This is the only way that we will still be on top of government and our contract with the people of Ghana in terms of its development,” he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of disgruntled Ghanaians joined the FixTheCountry protest on Wednesday, August 4, to demand accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from the ruling government.

The FixTheCountry campaign, which began in May, garnered massive attention and support since Ghanaian youth took to social media to highlight inadequacies in the country.

Although the government responded to the aggrieved youth by outlining initiatives it has implemented, including the Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCO), National Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) to build the human capital in the country, many still think the government has failed to deliver.

As such, Ghanaian youth demonstrated, to demand better living conditions from the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen