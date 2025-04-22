Ayawaso West Wugong MP, John Dumelo spent his Easter holidays with some widows from his constituency

The actor-turned-politician took turns greeting and interacting with the old women who were happy to receive him

In the spirit of Easter, John Dumelo shared a lot of gifts with the widows which he claimed to have secured with part of his first salary as MP

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo surprised some widows in his constituency with a celebration during the Easter holidays.

John Dumelo poses with an elderly constituent during his Easter donation to widows. Photo source: X/JohnDumelo

Source: Facebook

According to John Dumelo, his gesture towards the widows in the spirit of Easter was funded out of his first salary as their MP.

In the caption accompanying John Dumelo's post, he said,

"I spent part of my first salary as a member of parliament with widows in the Tesano area of Ayawaso West constituency yesterday. Easter is always a good time to share with others. God bless us all. #idey4u."

The MP who doubles as Ghana's deputy minister for Food and Agriculture became a parliamentarian after the 2024 Elections.

He contested for the seat in 2020 and lost to Hon Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party.

John Dumelo on stage campaigning for his first stint as an MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP. Photo source" Facebook/JohnDumelo

Source: UGC

Ghanaians react to John Dumelo's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to John Dumelo's gesture towards the widows in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

@MichaelNat75646 said:

"See genuine smiles and laughter from these widows, pure joy and happiness, you can imagine the affirmation they’ll proclaim on him as they receive these widows might. May the universe bless him."

@NanakwabenaAsu1 wrote:

"This guy is taking the MP post to a whole new level, making it difficult for who will be the next opposition candidate. This is the MP ship we rarely see. Kudos."

@Abubakar_Mhmmad shared:

"This is really amazing in so many ways one will look at it. Job well done Honourable."

@AAdams33086 noted:

"God bless you. I swear I make emotional sef. Politician wey dey talk true rare. If my son gets to 18 it’s either he votes for you at whatever position you might be aspiring for by then or I disown him. 😒😂."

@af_ia_blue added:

"I always say Ghanaians are very easy to please so if they hate you, then you are just a horrible person. This man will continue to win saaa amen."

Dome Kwabenya MP celebrates birthday in orphanage

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Elikem Akrugu, the newly elected Dome Kwabenya MP after the 2024 Elections had organised her 50th birthday party at an orphanage in her constituency.

The MP went to the orphanage with a pickup truck filled with numerous items she acquired and presented to the children in the orphanage as birthday gifts.

The items included packs of soda drinks, Kivo Gari Mix, a bag of sugar, cooking oil, and bags of rice.

