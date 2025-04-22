Why Ronaldo Was Ommitted From Al-Nassr Squad for Tuesday’s Match Explained

Al-Nassr leave out Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Damac on Tuesday evening in the Saudi Pro League

Sadio Mane also misses the clash due to suspension, forcing Al-Nassr to reshuffle their attacking lineup

With Yokohama F.Marinos up next in the AFC Champions League, Al-Nassr shift focus to Asian success

Al-Nassr fans will not see Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Damac on Tuesday as the Portuguese icon has been left out of the Saudi Pro League squad.

The decision by manager Stefano Pioli comes amid growing emphasis on the club’s Asian Champions League ambitions.

No Ronaldo, No Mane for Key League Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the travelling squad was confirmed ahead of Al-Nassr’s crucial Saudi Pro League match against Damac.

Alongside the Portuguese superstar, Sadio Mane is also unavailable for selection due to suspension.

The exclusion of two of the team’s biggest attacking threats could prove significant as Al-Nassr aim to keep pace in the league title race.

In their absence, Colombian forward Jhon Duran is expected to spearhead the attack.

Despite the stakes involved domestically, the club appears to be shifting its focus to continental success—a move reflected in the squad rotation.

Pioli Prioritises AFC Champions League Quarter-Final

According to A Bola, Stefano Pioli’s decision to rest Ronaldo is rooted in Al-Nassr’s upcoming AFC Champions League quarter-final fixture against Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

The tie, scheduled for Saturday, represents a significant hurdle in the club’s pursuit of continental silverware.

The Italian tactician is believed to be managing his squad carefully, particularly when it comes to veteran stars.

At 40, Ronaldo remains a game-changer, but his minutes are being closely monitored to ensure peak performance in high-stakes fixtures.

Ronaldo’s Impact Still Undeniable

Despite his absence against Damac, Ronaldo’s impact this season has been immense as he keeps on matching Lionel Messi's stats of 2025.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward has scored 32 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr.

His prolific form has been a driving force behind the club’s domestic and continental campaigns.

Whether it's leading the line or providing leadership in the dressing room, Ronaldo’s presence continues to elevate Al-Nassr’s status both on and off the pitch.

With key matches on the horizon, including the high-octane clash with Yokohama F. Marinos, the decision to rest him may ultimately prove wise.

Jhon Duran Steps Into the Spotlight

With Ronaldo and Mane unavailable, the spotlight turns to Jhon Duran. The 21-year-old Colombian striker will have a chance to showcase his talent in a match where three points are crucial.

Duran, who joined Al-Nassr in January, has made several substitute appearances but will now lead the line from the start.

His ability to handle the pressure and deliver could prove vital in maintaining the club’s momentum.

Balancing Act for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr’s decision to rest Ronaldo is a calculated gamble. With two major competitions to juggle, Pioli must strike the right balance between maintaining league form and chasing continental glory.

As the season approaches its climax, every decision could make or break their campaign. For now, fans will have to wait until Saturday to see Ronaldo back in action—rejuvenated and ready for a Champions League showdown.

Ronaldo Secures Top Award in 2025

YEN.com.gh earlier reported another Cristiano Ronaldo's achievement after the ex-Manchester United winger won the Guinness World Record for most wins in international football.

The ex-Real Madrid forward has become synonymous with individual accolades after securing a plethora of such awards during his trophy-laden career.

