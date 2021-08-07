- President Akufo-Addo does not want Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in 2024

President Akufo-Addo will retire from the presidential elections in 2024. But, as his tenure inched to a close, the 77-year-old leader has waded into a new debate. He wants the 8-year cycle of partisan changes in elections to end.

Speaking at the 29th anniversary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo prophesies his party's comeback in the 2024 presidential election.

He also said it would be a disaster for Ghana should Ghanaians vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Nana Addo, the NPP "cannot continue to accept the backsliding that takes place every eight years."

He goes on to warn that; "the foundations that we are laying today for the prosperity of our nation will be shaken if again we allow the path of progress to be diverted," he stated.

Some NPP political bigwigs are lacing their boots for what political experts describe as a "knife-edged" election in 2024.

So far, big names including the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng, Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, and former minister of power, Boakye Agyarko have been listed as the leading candidates to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.

