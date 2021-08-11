Nana Aba Anamoah has got a house for the conjoined twins who recently viral on social media

The house was given to the twins as a gift by businessman Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar after Nana Aba reached out to him

A video of the house which is located at North Ridge in Accra shows it has been fully furnished

Business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has donated a house to the conjoined twins who recently went viral on social media.

According to Nana Aba Anamoah who announced Cheddar's gesture, the five-bedroom house is located at North Ridge in Accra.

Conjoined twins' plight

A few weeks ago, a pair of conjoined twins went viral after it emerged that their family was finding it difficult to pay for surgery to separate them.

Nana Aba took it upon herself and led massive fundraising campaign which yielded about 600,000 cedis within three days.

While the amount of money realised from the fundraiser was huge, it was still not enough for the surgery which was estimated to cost fifteen million cedis

Akufo-Addo intervenes

After their story went viral, President Nana Akufo-Addo decided to intervene to save the conjoined twins.

The president promised government's assistance saying the whole cost of the operation was to be picked up by the state.

Ghanaian medical doctors numbering 135 were expected to come together in a historic event to separate the two conjoined twins who were currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at the time of Akufo-Addo's pledge.

In comes Cheddar

It is obvious that the conjoined twins' family is not well-to-do and there were concerns about their life after the surgery.

By donating this building to the twins, Cheddar seems to have solved much of that problem for the children.

Nana Aba who shared a video stated that it took only a phone call to Cheddar for him to gift the two-storey building.

The video shared by Nana Aba showed the house to be fully furnished.

