Forex trader and influencer Kojo Forex has added a Tesla Cybertruck to his growing fleet of luxury vehicles

Kojo Forex showed off his new car in a video shared on social media to inspire his followers and other traders

His acquisition comes in the wake of news that business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has also bought a Cybertruck

Ghanaian forex trader and social media personality Kojo Forex has made headlines with his latest luxury vehicle acquisition. He bought a Tesla Cybertruck.

The University of Ghana alumnus documented the purchase process across his social media platforms, including details of the cryptocurrency transaction used to finance the vehicle.

Ghanaian businessman Kojo Forex adds a Tesla Cybertruck to his car collection. Photo source: @kojoforex

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video, Kojo Forex demonstrated the complete purchase process, from converting cryptocurrency to fiat currency to acquiring the vehicle in Dubai, where he currently resides.

Forex shared documentation of the transaction to authenticate his claims and detailed the logistics of importing the vehicle to Ghana.

The Cybertruck joins his existing collection of luxury vehicles, further cementing his status as one of Ghana's prominent young entrepreneurs.

Kojo Forex inspires other forex traders

When sharing the video, Kojo Forex portrayed himself as a torchbearer for African forex traders and the trading community. Forex, who recently narrated how he started his trading career, said:

"Another Zero (0) mile Truck added. God Did 🙏🏽💙 This one is me representing the African Traders community in the Global CyberTruck Craze!"

Watch Kojo Forex's video below:

Ghanaians react to Kojo Forex's video

The video triggered many reactions from his followers.

00leandre said:

"Congrats on getting the Cybertruck! It’s amazing to see an African trader achieve this."

the.nyantakyi said:

"Congratulations🎊, Kojo. Keep making Ghana and Africa proud."

emz_nolimits_ said:

"Congratulations Big Man Kojo 🥳🔥🙌🏽What a beast! Cyber Truck level 🔥🔥."

thapelo_goat said:

"This is too much 🔥🔥👏 Congrats Nana Kojo 💰💰💰. Wishing you even more success ahead! 📊🔥"

Forex's Cybertruck comes amid Despite's

The acquisition has attracted significant attention in Ghana's business circles, particularly as it coincides with another high-profile Cybertruck purchase.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Osei Kwame Despite, one of Ghana's leading business tycoons, has also added Tesla's innovative electric vehicle to his prestigious car collection for an estimated GH¢1.6m.

Despite was spotted with the new car the recently held funeral for Madam Letitia Amoa-Abban,. the mother of Rigworld CEO Kofi Amoa-Abban.

