Prez. Akufo-Addo has made available the funds for the surgery of the siamese twins

This was disclosed by Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Minister of Health

GhOneTV's Nana Aba Anamoah posted a video about the president fulfil his promise

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his promise to pay GHc3 million, which is the cost of surgery for the conjoined twins who went viral on social media.

A video posted by Nana Aba Anamoah on her Instagram account shows Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Minister of Health stating that funds have been released to foot the operation.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo had decided to pay for the surgery following massive social media campaigns to solicit funds.

The president promised the government's assistance saying the whole cost of the operation was to be picked up by the state.

Ghanaian medical doctors numbering 135 were expected to come together in a historic event to separate the two conjoined twins who were currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at the time of Akufo-Addo's pledge.

"We wrote and sent our needs to the Chief of staff. They've written to release funds to us. We have started procurement processes toward procuring equipment that would enable the doctors perform the surgeries so we are seriously on course," said Manu in response to a question by GhOneTV's Evelyn Araba Aidoo.

"We haven't had any problem to complain at all. Some of the equipment have even arrived. The doctors are on course and we are getting things actually moving very fast for us to get the thing going."

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has donated a house to the conjoined twins who recently went viral on social media.

According to Nana Aba Anamoah who announced Cheddar's gesture, the five-bedroom house is located at North Ridge in Accra. Nana Aba who shared a video stated that it took only a phone call to Cheddar for him to gift the two-storey building.

