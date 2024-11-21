Peru captain Paolo Guerrero didn't hesitate to suggest Lionel Messi's Argentina benefit from referee bias

The former Bundesliga star made the remarks after Peru lost narrowly to Argentina in the World Cup qualifying loss

The defeat leaves Guerrero's Peru at the foot of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers after 12 matches

Paolo Guerrero did not hold back in criticising the officiating during Peru’s World Cup qualifying clash with Argentina.

The seasoned forward voiced his frustrations after his team suffered a narrow 1-0 loss.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez netted the decisive goal from a Lionel Messi assist.

The setback dealt another blow to Peru’s faltering campaign, leaving them anchored at the bottom of the CONMEBOL standings in their quest for a spot in the 2026 tournament, as noted by Al Jazeera.

Paulo Guerrero laments about officiating

Beyond the result, however, Guerrero focused on the referee's decisions, which he felt were tilted in favour of the reigning world champions.

The match statistics paint a clear picture of Peru's grievances.

According to statistics culled from Sofascore, the team committed 18 fouls, resulting in three yellow cards, while many similar infractions by Argentina went unpunished.

Guerrero, serving as Peru’s captain, expressed his dissatisfaction with how these decisions shaped the game.

“It’s a bit difficult to play against Argentina,” the 40-year-old told reporters as cited by GOAL.

“Every contact was a foul for the referee, but when we were touched, no calls were made. They are a bit tough, but you know how it is.”

Guerrero complains Messi bias

In a follow-up interview, Guerrero doubled down on his criticism, pointing out what he perceived as preferential treatment for Messi and his teammates.

“We were touched, and no fouls were called. You touch Messi with a finger, and a foul is called on us all. That makes it a bit difficult because it conditions you.”

What's next for Peru?

Despite the setback, La Blanquirroja has little time to dwell on the loss.

With key qualifiers against Bolivia and Venezuela scheduled for March, the Peruvian squad must regroup and refocus on reviving their campaign.

