The military has issued a stern warning against unscrupulous persons who may incite violence at the polls that they would not be spared

Lt. Col. Jacob Cudjoe said such persons would be beaten to a pulp by military officers when caught

He advised that voters conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and heed the instructions of the electoral officers to avoid altercations

The Commanding Officer of the Achiase Jungle Warfare School in the Eastern Region has issued a stern warning to persons planning to cause trouble during the December 7 polls.

In a viral video, Lieutenant Colonel Jacob Cudjoe made it clear that the military would not hesitate to intervene if the Ghana Police Service and other law enforcement agencies were unable to maintain the peace during the 2024 elections.

He said the military was amply prepared to intervene and take decisive action should the situation exceed the capabilities of the law enforcement agencies.

Lt. Col. Cudjoe assured Ghanaians that no attempts to undermine or disrupt the December 7 elections through violence or intimidation would be tolerated.

He added that the military would work closely with the Ghana Police Service to maintain order and security throughout the country.

His statement comes in reaction to the pockets of violence and tension that has characterised the 2024 pre-election season.

He urged citizens to maintain their cool on election day, exercise their franchise and go home quietly.

He said when citizens return after the close of polls to witness the ballots being counted, they should behave orderly and heed the instructions of the electoral officers to prevent any altercations.

He noted that if citizens fail to act orderly and the military is called in, persons involved in the violent altercation would be beaten to a pulp

“I will beat the hell out of you and will leave you,” he threatened.

IDEG concerned about military utterances

Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, has cautioned that Ghana's democracy could be at risk if concerns about electoral violence are not addressed swiftly.

Dr Akwetey told JoyNews that certain past comments made by the Ghana Armed Forces should concern 'all democracy-loving Ghanaians'.

According to him, the Armed Forces have threatened to intervene on two different occasions if the upcoming elections turn violent and would exceed the capability of the Ghana Police Service if needed.

Dr Akwetey noted that in the event of unfettered violence, military forces would prioritise protecting Ghana’s territorial integrity, peace, and national unity.

GAF refutes coup allegations

However, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces clarified in a press statement on Friday, August 23, 2024, that it has never made such claims.

It said it has also never declared plans to stage a coup.

According to GAF, supporting the Ghana Police Service upon request in the event of electoral violence is not tantamount to overthrowing the government.

