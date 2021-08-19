Abena Korkor has shown remorse for the allegations she's made about high-profile Ghanaian men

She has gained a reputation for listing names of people she claims to have slept with

In a new video on A Plus' Facebook, Korkor apologized and promised to meet and offer personal apologies to people she's offended

Socialite Abena Korkor has disclosed that she intends to go on an apology tour to make amends following the wild allegations she made about some high-profile Ghanaian personalities.

She made the revelation during a visit to the office of A Plus known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng to trash out their differences in an amicable manner in a video posted online.

In the past years, Korkor has alleged that she's had sexual relations with some popular men in Ghana.

The list includes Sammy Awuku, Giovani Caleb, K.O.D, blogger Nkonkonsa and Kojo Yankson.

"On this platform, I say sorry. I have never had any malicious intent to defame or say anything negative about anyone. I will try my best to visit everyone," Korkor in the video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Abena Korkor had sent her fans into a frenzy with a steamy video as she expressed confidence in her plus-size body in a swimming pool.

The former TV3 presenter was feeling herself as she went about striding and flexing her girt in the swimming pool, garnering the attention of other pleasure seekers.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram page, the body positivity advocate wore hot swimwear as she brandished her plus-size figure.

Abena Korkor names men she's had sexual relations with

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Abena Korkor Addo dominated the trends due to her recent explosive list disclosing the men she has slept with in the past.

She named popular media and political figures she had laid, citing KOD, Sammy Awuku, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa, and Kojo Yankson as some of the men in a damning video.

