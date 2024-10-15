US-based content creator Naana Donkor Arthur recently ran into Ghanaian radio presenter Oliver Khan at a high-profile event

Their encounter comes after the Ghanaian media personality's latest trip abroad

Ship Dealer's demeanour in the video from the event, which has surfaced on social media, has got many fans talking

Ghanaian media personality Ship Dealer Oliver Khan recently flew out of the country after his widely talked about marriage.

The Pure FM presenter took social media by storm as he shared his first set of experiences from his latest trip abroad.

Ship Dealer has now become an internet sensation, working his way into fans' hearts with his big talk and hilarious bull-throwing stories.

Naana Donkor Arthur meets Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer abroad. Photo source: Facebook/shipDealer, Facebook/NaanaDonkorArthurNDA

Source: Instagram

Ship Dealer meets Naana Donkor Arthur

The internet star Ship Dealer attended a high-profile event with his partner on Pure FM Bright Kankam Boadu as part of their trip abroad.

Naana Donkor Arthur, one of Ghana's most followed content creators based in the US, spotted them at the event and called on them.

Ship Dealer, who rocked a suave suit to the event, was pleased to meet NDA. In their interaction, NDA joked about wanting to come to Ghana and requested Ship Dealer to offer her a job at one of his companies.

The Kumasi-based presenter jumped into character and assured that he would sort out her Ghanaian colleague in the US. Many fans who enjoyed NDA and Ship Dealer's conversation thronged the comments section to hail them.

Ship Dealer and NDA excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ship Dealer and Naana Donkor Arthur's encounter abroad.

samuelessel noted:

"Everybody need kankam"

Bra Kobby remarked:

"if sheep dealer returns from USA 🇺🇸 we are allllll dead😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂"

AMG_KOJOGYAN wrote:

"When ship dealer comes we dead"

EFB22222 said:

"A friend like Kankam is inneed😭😇😇"

Ship Dealer poses with Queen Elizabeth's statue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ship Dealer had narrated his experiences after his trip to France.

He shared a video of himself standing close to an effigy of the Queen as proof of his direct affiliation to the British throne. The hilarious moment cracked the ribs of many fans.

