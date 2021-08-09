Sugar Tone is not on drugs - MUSIGA President says after paying him a visit

Some members of MUSIGA have paid a visit to legendary sound engineer Sugar Tone

According to the visiting party, Sugar Tone was not on drugs nor was he mentally ill

Not long ago, a video of the music producer drank to stupor popped up online

An Entourage made up of the Greater Accra President of Musicians Union of Ghana, Trigmatic, and others have paid a courtesy call on sound engineer Sugar Tone.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Adom TV, Ras Caleb, the Greater Accra President of MUSIGA was giving a progress report following the visit.

According to Ras Caleb, Sugar Tone was not mentally deraigned like many people had been made to believe.

He also added that the popular sound engineer was also not on drugs but admitted that he was rather addicted to alcohol.

Ras Caleb claimed that Sugar Tone said his present condition had been caused by loneliness and neglect.

The MUSIGA executive said Sugar Tone said he was very aware of the reason for their visit since he was following the development on social media after his video went viral

The well-known music maker is said to have recounted how he made a lot of hit songs but was now living in the shadows.

Ras Caleb mentioned that Sugar Tone was very sane and was aware of all that was happening around him.

The Greater Accra MUSIGA president went on to add that Sugar Tone particularly asked about Shatta Wale.

He, therefore, used it as an opportunity to appeal to Shatta Wale to come to the aid of Sugar Tone before things got out of hand.

Ras Caleb said the entourage that visited Sugar Tone was made up of himself, Trigmatic, Michael Banfo, Mr Derrick, Reggy Zippy and Mark Darlington.

According to Ras Caleb, a web platform has been formed following the visit to solicit ways to assist the once-well-sought-after sound engineer.

The visit was necessitated after a video showing Sugar Tone drunk to stupor and fast asleep in an uncompleted structure went viral online.

