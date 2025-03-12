UK-based businessman King Zoro, aka Sean Solomon Frimpong, has acquired a 2025-registered Range Rover

Videos of the wealthy car tyre dealer embossing the latest addition to his fleet of vehiles has surfaced online

Fans thronged the comments section to drool over his journey to success and how he gives back to society

UK-based Ghanaian car tyre dealer Sean Solomon Frimpong, aka King Zoro, has added a new Range Rover to his luxurious fleet of cars.

Wealthy Ghanaian tyre dealer King Zoro adds a Range Rover to his fleet of cars. Photo source: @KingZoro, @nanaaboagye

Source: Instagram

The rich businessman from Kumasi owns several high-end vehicles including a white Brabus G Wagon which he often drives.

It appears King Zoro purchased yet another car. A video of a handyman embossing the new Range Rover with a customised number plate has popped up online.

The video comes after his moments at a funeral where he took wads of cash from a box and gifted others at the venue.

He was also recently spotted dancing while Kumawood's top stars like Dr Likee and Papa Kumasi cheered him on.

King Zoro is known for his business drive and successful strides in the UK and Ghana. However, his deep ties to Kumasi's showbiz industry cannot be overstated. He was once a key member of rapper Cabum's management.

The car tyre dealer has always sought to inspire many younger ones with his business acumen, growing his wealth in the UK after relocating from Ghana as a high school graduate.

He now owns several properties including hostels and fuel stations scattered across his home country.

King Zoro's Range Rover stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to King Zoro's newest addition to his fleet.

Kwasiws kwasi said:

"Anadwo yi number plate aden Mo Ak) wia car no anaa 😂😂😂."

Miriam wrote:

"👑 I love this car my king may you live forever I'll still keep on praying for you may you live forever may the blessings of our Lord Jesus Christ will with you Amen 🙏💖."

Mekesh Money ❤️🤦 remarked:

"Expensive car 🙏."

