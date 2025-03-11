Stonebwoy Hits The Studio With AraTheJay After Performing Together In London
- Stonebwoy has zoomed into creating mode after his showdown at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire show
- The musician was spotted with one of his supporting acts, AraTheJay working in a studio in London
- The video of Stonebwoy and AraTheJay together has hiked up the anticipation for their potential collaboration
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy and AraTheJay appear to be working on a collaboration in London.
A video of them in a studio recording has popped up on social media.
Their studio moments come after an awesome night of performance on March 8, when Stonebwoy took the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire for the London leg of his Up and Runnin6 concert.
AraTheJay had made it to Stonebwoy's radar way before their glorious moments in London. Last year, Stonebwoy made a post hailing the hiplife sensation.
Stonebwoy's post hyping AraTheJay last year came a few weeks away from the release of his Up X Runnin6 album. Many thought they had worked on a song which will be on the album.
In their new video, Stonebwoy and his team were spotted in the studio with three producers and other team members.
Stonebwoy and AraTheJay's studio moments stir reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians reaction to Stonebwoy and AraTheJay's potential collaboration.
@FlameswanBleach said:
"Arathejay is de lucky guy for this month, he was on his show and now doing verse for a song wow u can’t be like de good man 🅿️."
@general_ma8702 wrote:
"Nobody sabi this work pass am Walaii. Jah know star no be Alordina x Bernice wey be nipa mtchewwww."
NANA_K💕🔥 shared:
"Eii 1GAD dey give pressure ooo herrr BHIM🔥🔥.
Dr Louisa parties hard in London
Several videos of Dr Louisa in London supporting her husband's stint at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire have popped up online.
She was in her usual cheerful mode rattling her husband's infectious music lyrics from the audience.
YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Louisa was spotted at the music venue with football stars Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation