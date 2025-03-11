Stonebwoy has zoomed into creating mode after his showdown at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire show

The musician was spotted with one of his supporting acts, AraTheJay working in a studio in London

The video of Stonebwoy and AraTheJay together has hiked up the anticipation for their potential collaboration

Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy and AraTheJay appear to be working on a collaboration in London.

A video of them in a studio recording has popped up on social media.

Their studio moments come after an awesome night of performance on March 8, when Stonebwoy took the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire for the London leg of his Up and Runnin6 concert.

AraTheJay had made it to Stonebwoy's radar way before their glorious moments in London. Last year, Stonebwoy made a post hailing the hiplife sensation.

Stonebwoy's post hyping AraTheJay last year came a few weeks away from the release of his Up X Runnin6 album. Many thought they had worked on a song which will be on the album.

In their new video, Stonebwoy and his team were spotted in the studio with three producers and other team members.

Stonebwoy and AraTheJay's studio moments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians reaction to Stonebwoy and AraTheJay's potential collaboration.

@FlameswanBleach said:

"Arathejay is de lucky guy for this month, he was on his show and now doing verse for a song wow u can’t be like de good man 🅿️."

@general_ma8702 wrote:

"Nobody sabi this work pass am Walaii. Jah know star no be Alordina x Bernice wey be nipa mtchewwww."

NANA_K💕🔥 shared:

"Eii 1GAD dey give pressure ooo herrr BHIM🔥🔥.

Dr Louisa parties hard in London

Several videos of Dr Louisa in London supporting her husband's stint at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire have popped up online.

She was in her usual cheerful mode rattling her husband's infectious music lyrics from the audience.

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Louisa was spotted at the music venue with football stars Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

