Kofi Adoma could not control his tears as he recounted the circumstances that led to him being shot in the face at the Kwafie Festival

Speaking at a press conference, he said someone at the festival appealed to film a particular rite during the festival

Many Ghanaians who saw the video wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery as he tries to heal from his eye injury

Kofi Adoma has finally opened up on what transpired during his coverage of the Kwafie Festival, which led to the unfortunate incident that has now affected his eyesight.

Speaking at a press conference, the broadcaster, while addressing the gathering, opened up on the final moments leading up to when he was shot in the eye.

Kofi Adoma recounts what happened at the Kwafie festival. Photo credit: @Kofi TV/Facebook

He said it all happened when he was approached by someone with a request to provide coverage for one specific rite of the festival, which was very important.

Kofi Adoma said without hesitation, he picked up his vlogging camera and begun filming.

He said that while filming, the same individual approached him to change his standing position and even suggested where to stand so he could get a better view of what was being done.

“When I was seated down, someone came to tell me that Bra Kofi, the major part is about to begin. We are about light the fire which is the Aduana fire, but your men have also left with the equipment. If you do not film this aspect, the coverage would not be complete.

“So I had Osmo pocket 3, and I brought it out and began filming. While filming, the same person again told me that the individual performing the rites would open his car door and light the fire hence, I should move to this particular place, that is where I would be able to film it properly.

Kofi Adoma holds a press conference to speak on his eye injury and attendant issues. Photo credit: @Kofi TV/Facebook

After making this statement, Kofi Adoma got emotional as he expressed regret for heeding the request by that individual.

“If I had known, I should have stood where I was", he said with regret.”

Kofi Adoma said that within a few minutes of moving to where he was told to stand, he suddenly went blank, realising that he had been shot in the eye.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 1,000 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians wish Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the video, with many wishing Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery.

priscillakuffour33 stated:

"Why am I crying, God of Alpha hour, you have done it before; God, pls do it again. May God heal you."

Nana Mante stated:

"Why do I feel they made him change his position to get the right target."

Miss Mina added:

"l ask my self one question always as a lady. God, help me to love my husband no matter the state of our condition."

Kofi Adoma's wife slams Angel CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Miracle Adoma, the wife of Kofi Adoma, slammed the Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broadcasting Services Limited, Mr Vincent Opare.

Miracle Adoma called out the CEO for prioritising the radio station's brand over her husband's well-being.

She, however, commended Dr Kweku Oteng for his empathy in the wake of this issue.

