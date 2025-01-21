Preparations for gospel singer Diana Hamilton's annual music concert, Awake Experience, have begun

The award-winning singer shared details about the show in her recent engagement with the media in Accra

For the first time, the highly patronised event is set to happen in three cities across Ghana, including Sunyani

Ghanaian gospel star Diana Hamilton Antwi has officially launched her vision for her annual concert, Awake Experience.

Diana Hamilton is preparing to perform in three cities for Awake Experience this year.

Source: Facebook

In the past, the concert has hosted top stars, including Nigeria's Mercy Chinwo, whose debut collaboration with Diana Hamilton has garnered over six million views on YouTube alone.

This year, Ghanaian gospel music luminaries, including Pastor Joe Beecham, Cindy Thomspon, and Uncle Ato, will join the lineup.

At a recent media launch, the Adom hitmaker shared details about the Awake Experience that attracted renowned personalities, including Abeiku Santana.

According to Diana Hamilton, the concert will happen in Sunyani for the first time in addition to the Accra and Kumasi legs.

She will kickstart the showdown with Accra on February 16 at the ICGC Christ Temple East, Teshie, move to Bantama for the Kumasi edition on February 23 and climax on March 2 at Sunday's Eusbett Hotel Auditorium.

Tickets for the concert have already gone on sale via a special USSD code and hotline. On social media, she said,

"Family, we are excited to formally announce the lineup at this year's #AwakeExperiencewithDH in #Accra Rev #joebeecham @kweku_teye Kofi Owusu Peprah Team Eternity Ghana are on for 16th February 2025 at 4pm."

"Kumasi get ready for 23rd of Feb and Sunyani it will be your turn on 2nd March are on! Get your tickets now by dialing this shortcode on all networks *725*8080#."

Fans react to Diana Hamilton's new announcement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Diana Hamilton's upcoming series of concerts.

Agnes Acheampong said:

"Sunyani we are coming!!!!!!!!"

Sylvia Etuah wrote:

"Please will you hold some in Takoradi."

Real Kamaj remarked:

"Awww mummy Diana Antwi Hamilton koforidua is always excluded from big events in Ghana especially gospel events like this. I pray the lord makes a way for us too."

Thess Mens noted:

"I've been waiting for this advert for long, to God be the glory."

Lucy Ofori shared:

"I can’t wait ooo@Sunyani💃💃💃.Perfect God indeed despite our flaws 🙏."

Alice Amofah Boadi reacted:

"Mummy how do you design your dresses cus they are always looking mmuuuaahhhh🥰🥰. But still we moovvveeeeeeeeeee🫡🫡🫡."

Diana Hamilton meets Kwame Sefa Kayi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Diana Hamilton asked for money from Kwame Sefa Kayi in a funny video.

The two personalities engaged in a delightful exchange that left fans and followers in stitches, showcasing their genuine friendship and sense of humour.

Fans and followers of Diana Hamilton and Kwame Sefa Kayi flooded Diana Hamilton's comment section with laughter and positive comments, praising the authenticity and joy that radiated from their interaction.

