Teacher Kwadwo to appear before GES disciplinary committee over #FixGES campaign

Teacher Kwadwo has been invited by the GES' disciplinary committee

Known in real life as as Michael Owusu Afriyie, he has been accused of professional misconduct

This surmon is suspected to be as a result of his one-man campaign calling for GES to be fixed

Ghana teacher, vlogger and social media education advocate's one-man campaign for the Ghana Education Service to be fixed has been sanctioned.

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicate that as Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo has been invited by the GES' disciplinary committee to appear over what has been described as "professional misconduct".

An invitation letter served him and sighted by YEN.com.gh indicates he is to appear before the committee.

The letter, which did not have its letterhead or the person who signed it showing, indicated that he is to appear on Tuesday, August 10 at Akrofuom District Assembly Hall

Teacher Kwadwo has for some time now, been dragging the Ghana Education Service over a lot of issues going on in the Education Sector.

Issues ranging from the introduction of the new curriculum, and the textbooks not provided for the curriculum since two years of its introduction.

He has also in recent times, spoken about the ill-treatment meted out to teachers by the Ghana Education Service in the country that triggered him to launch a hashtag on social media #FixGES.

Teacher Kwadwo has severally intervened by using his own money to renovate his school, furnish the classrooms and classroom blocks.

He also provided about ten computers and four television sets for the school and goes ahead to maintain these devices because the government does not care.

