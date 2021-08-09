Actress Beverly Afaglo has lost everything she has after gutted her house on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Afaglo, who is the wife of music star Praye Honeho, announced the unfortunate incident on her social media page after it happened.

According to her, the fire raged for about four hours before it was put out but it was able o destroy everything inside the house.

Photo source: @beverly_afaglo

Source: Instagram

The actress revealed that everything in her home including furniture, kitchenware, bags, shoes, clothes, jewelry, and other fashion items have all been burnt to ashes.

THe videos

Source: Yen