Groom Whose Bride Refused To Kiss Him At Their Wedding In Viral Video Speaks

A young Ghanaian couple recently went viral after a video from their marriage ceremony popped up on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the video the bride, for unknown reasons, refused to return a kiss when her husband showed intent to kiss her.

The incident happened during the couple's wedding reception while friends and family had gathered to celebrate with them on the big day.

Photo source: @bongoideas

Source: Instagram

While many thought the bride had nearly ruined what should have been blissful nuptials for herself and her husband, the couple seems to be happy about what happened.

In a new video, the groom has expressed their gratitude to all the people who helped in circulating the video.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

His wife also joined in to thank Ghanaians saying they were happy to have made all the headlines for Ghanaians to talk about them.

The newlyweds who revealed that they were on an excursion as part of their honeymoon were full of smiles as they appreciated their 'fans'.

"We thank Ghanaians for the work you did for us. You made us very popular so we are appreciating you," they said amid smiles.

They look good together.

Source: Yen