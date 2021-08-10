A 15-year-old teenager, Ikechukwu Divine Oramife, has built many toy vehicles with local wastes like condemned DVD players

Showing off his works, Ikechukwu revealed that making a replica of the Lamborghini 2021 model took him more than a month

The teenager said he will love to go to school and become an automobile engineer so he can improve his craft

Nigeria is blessed with amazing human resources. The story of 15-year-old Ikechukwu Divine Oramife shows that.

In a video interview with BBC News Pidgin, the boy showcased the toy cars he has made so far with local materials. He even built an excavator prototype.

The boy said he wishes to improve his skill. Photo source: BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

He said he has been in the craft since when he was 11 years old. Ikechukwu said he has built things like a helicopter, aeroplane, and a tricycle (keke) among others.

How I built it

He stated things like aluminum, dunlop, super glue and copper wire are some of his materials. To make the tyres, he glued pieces of dunlop to achieve that.

The electric motor in the car is from a scrapped DVD player. The 15-year-old added that he spent one month and two weeks building the Lambo while the excavator was built in a month and two days.

It was challenging

The teenager said that out of his creations, the Lambo was the hardest because it included the function of the seat coming out and going back in before the door closes.

He had to work five times on the door before it worked. Unlike other things he created, he built a special pad that acts like a remote control for the toy. Ikechechukwu revealed that his dream is to one day become an automobile engineer.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Tumininu Bankole Isagua said:

"Whaooo all this for your age? God so much bless you and he alone will connect you to those people that matters he will make them sleepless till they help you ijn...Amen."

Mohammed Zahradeen Umar said:

"You will excel and be celebrated as your dreams will come true. Kudos."

Bosede Omotosho Olanrewaju

"Honestly Nigerians are innovative and highly creative. May Almighty God connect you to your destiny helpers in Jesus name."

Zainab Oseohinoyi Zubair said:

"I feel you boy but some people won't invest in you bec they are afraid you will grow & they won't be able to use you. May God send you a selfless helper. Nigeria get talent."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen