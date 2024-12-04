Ghanaian counsellor Charlotte Oduro has got people talking after making a controversial statement about the state of many marriages

She noted in a video that most married people are single as they lack intimacy with their partners

Her comments ignited divorce rumours as she was spotted without her wedding ring in the video

Renowned Ghanaian counsellor Charlotte Oduro has made a startling claim that most married individuals are, in fact, single.

She attributes this to the emotional disconnect and lack of intimacy in many marriages. The relationship coach explained that while many are legally married, they often feel isolated and alone.

Charlotte Oduro speaks about the state of most marriages. Image source: Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Source: Facebook

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro further contended that most people stay in marriages not because they want to but to please society.

During an interview, she stated that many people in marriages, instead of sharing responsibilities, are left to cater solely for themselves.

The relationship coach added that wearing a wedding ring does not necessarily mean the person is married if they lack their partner's emotional support and intimacy.

Watch the video below:

Charlotte Oduro's comment triggers divorce rumours

Netizens who saw the video of the renowned counsellor greeted her comments with mixed reactions. While some agreed with her, others said otherwise. Her video also sparked divorce rumours as she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

@Odopa Perp wrote:

"I took of my ring the day I realized my husband choosing other girls over me,,,, and I don’t think I will wear it again."

@Fyma Agrippa wrote:

"I thought she said she saw something about makeup n therefore she's stopped putting on makeup eiii Ghana n pressure."

@Ms. Mandy wrote:

"And who’s that society that’s gonna judge me on how I truly wants to live ? I am truly waiting for those judgement."

@Felicia Angelo wrote:

"Is she still married?please ask her."

@Ama Adoma wrote:

"Eiiiii I didn't make her out initially ooo braids , facial and nails."

Don't be in a haste to move on

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the renowned relationship coach has advised against hurriedly entering another relationship after a breakup.

Charlotte Oduro contended that it is advisable to take time to heal and clear one's head of emotions before entering another relationship.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions; some agreed with her, while others did not.

Source: YEN.com.gh