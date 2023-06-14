A sweet-spirited young man made street kids happy by giving them free meals in a video online

In the footage, he approaches the lonely children and gives them packed food and a bottle of water

His followers have thronged the comments section of the footage to heap praises on him for his benevolent deed

A kind-hearted young man put smiles on the faces of kids on the street by providing them with meals and water in a heartwarming TikTok video.

The short footage starts with the generous man approaching one of the youngsters seated on the ground with a baby.

Kind man feeds poor street kids in video. Photo credit: young_sbn.

Source: TikTok

He then gives the child a pack of food and water. The footage showed him sporting a shirt over trousers and modern footwear.

Though the clip on his soul-stirring platform surfaced without a caption, it won the hearts of his audience. Thousands had watched the footage many times, with several others praising him.

Watch the video below:

Kind deed melts hearts of online users

Many praised the young man.

Beijajosianekouas mentioned:

God bless you.

Celestinenkinzo stated:

Keep the good heart of helping mine.

Ble _ ble reacted:

May God bless you.

Crispen Chinake said:

God bless you.

User3096204657459 shared:

God bless you.

RayJasmine.Glen66 commented:

God bless you.

Swaikhat nouqa posted:

We ha to support this video .

Source: YEN.com.gh