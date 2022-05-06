An incredible young Ghanaian is achieving extraordinary things in the academic space, which has brought him a lot of recognition

The young chap has been in the news multiple times for his achievements and academic prowess.

In a Linkedin post, he listed some of his outstanding achievements, and impressed netizens congratulated him in the comments

Atoapoma Yeboah Asuama is a young Ghanaian setting the pace in academics for his peers. Having achieved a lot at such a young age is quite impressive. He doesn't look like he is stopping either, as he keeps hitting more milestones.

At 19, he became a chartered accountant, an achievement which takes most people years to attain, but this young chap seems not to be bound by time.

He got admitted into UGBS MSC international business program at 20 and is now a finance manager at Maphlix trust Ghana.

In the Linkedin post he was thankful about his achievements and said ‘

A few years ago I took a step to follow a dream I had. Not long from now, the dream became a reality. It was a long journey but I never doubted my capability, tenacity and God almighty. It won't be a smooth journey but I know God will help me persevere.

Netizens were impressed with young Atoapoma’s accomplishments

Courage Hodey said : You are a gem, Ato. I wish you greater heights in your career. May all the dreams see the light of the day! Cheers!

Benjamin Quayson also congratulated ato saying:

Wow... Mr Asuama you are indeed an inspiration

Dobe Samuel Naa-eru also said:

Congratulations boss! The future looks bright and I can't wait to see how you gonna make the biggest impact at your vicinity.

Clement N.Y.A Appiah Anokye was also impressed:

Looks like with such great power you're looking ahead to great revolutionary responsibility, keep us posted on your impact to society. You have great potential.

Source: YEN.com.gh