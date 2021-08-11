Made in Ghana logo: terms and conditions for use, fees, application, withdrawal

Are you looking for an authentic Ghanaian product that will give you the worth of your money while shopping? Then, you should look out for products with the Made in Ghana logo. Once you find a good that carries this logo anywhere globally, it could only mean one thing; you are buying a quality product.

The Made in Ghana logo is an initiative of the country's Ministry of Trade and Industry. The aim was to project the image of Made in Ghana products positively in the international and local markets. In addition, the logo passes the message that quality should be the number one target of any manufacturer.

Overview of the logo

The Made in Ghana logo vector design shows a half star and a statement that reads, "Made in Ghana inside a circle." In addition, the premium quality motto beneath the design symbolises the aim of the initiative.

The half star is made up of the Ghanaian national colours: red, yellow, and green. The circle around the star showcases the tireless Ghanaians' strive towards excellence. Then, the dominant black colour within the whole design symbolises the people of Africa.

After the logo was launched in 2015, the Ministry of Trade and Industry chose the Ghana Standard Authority to administer the execution of the logo. Specifically, some of the aims and objectives of the logo for premium quality products include:

To project better standards and encourage excellence in the offered product and services rendered

To make sure that the quality of goods and services are top-notch

To provide guidelines on expected standards and durability of Made in Ghana goods and services in short to medium term

To encourage manufacturers to deliver improved value and quality

To project Made in Ghana in light of an achievable national goal

To showcase the abundance of quality goods and services made in the country

To make citizens fall in love with purchasing goods and services produced in the country

To investigate other ways to improve the production and distribution system in the country's manufacturing industry

Terms and conditions for use

An organisation and its products and services rendered must meet the following criteria to qualify for securing the Ghana Standard Board logo:

The company must be registered with the department of the Registrar General

Show a letter of clearance received from Social Security and National Insurance Trust

Submit a clearance certificate from the Ghana Standards Authority

Submit a license from a regulatory authority

Show the certificate of product issued by the Ghana Standard Authority

Have a verifiable managerial system

Consent to the terms of the Made in Ghana logo by signing its service contract

Pay the applicable fee, which will aid the application processes, annual user license and marking fee, to the Ghana Standard Authority

Fees

Once a company meets the criteria for using the Ghana Standards Authority logo on its product, it must also pay an application form. However, this depends on the physical and financial aspects of their business. Therefore, the amount to pay is categorised based on whether a business is micro, small, medium, or large. The price ranges are discussed below:

Microbusinesses whose annual turnover and assets are less than $25,000 will pay between 3,000 and 4,900 Ghana Cedis.

Small businesses whose annual turnover and assets are above $25,000 but below $1 million will pay between 5,000 and 9,900 Ghana Cedis.

Medium-sized businesses whose annual turnover and assets are above $1 million but below $3 million will pay between 10,000 and 19,900 Ghana Cedis.

Large-scale businesses with annual turnover and assets above $3 million will pay 25,000 Ghana Cedis and more.

The application process for the logo

Any business that wants to enjoy the benefits of the logo must apply for the license to use the trademark. Specifically, interested businesses should follow these steps:

Print the application form from a designated Ghana Standard Authority website. The next step is to supply the required information in the form. The duly filled form must be submitted at the Made in Ghana secretariat in Accra, Ghana.

Made in Ghana Logo license withdrawal

It is one thing for a company to have its products and services licensed with the logo but a different ball game to retain the license. The Made in Ghana logo initiative aims to promote excellence and consistently high quality in the Ghanaian trading sphere. As a result, some products find their way into the international market.

The Made in Ghana dream is to project national excellence to the rest of the world through its goods and services. Therefore, manufacturers and service providers must prioritise standard quality. However, A business can lose its license if it is found wanting in some areas, including these:

Giving the logo to an unauthorised third party business or company

Manufacturing goods and rendering services that are not up to expected standard

Failure to pay for the renewal of the use of the logo after expiration

Involvement in tax and trade regulation defaults

Persistent complaints by customers and users about the safety and product of goods and services rendered by the business

Non-renewal of relevant product certificates and licenses

Most businesses in Ghana are embracing the idea of the Made in Ghana logo. From Made in Ghana shoes to Made in Ghana wears, the initiative is helping to improve the goodwill of the country's products locally and internationally.

