The best 20 hits songs about working hard you should add to your playlist
by  Peris Wamangu 9 min read

Songs about working hard resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds. These songs often inspire listeners to push through challenges and strive for success. Whether in pop, rock, or hip-hop genres, they convey universal themes of resilience and ambition, making them timeless anthems for anyone on a path of hard work and determination.

Kanye West (L), Ciara (M), and Eminem (R) are among the artists who have sung songs about working hard.
Kanye West (L), Ciara (M), and Eminem (R) have some inspiring songs on hard work. Photo: MEGA, Aaron J. Thornton, Dave Benett (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Songs about working hard have a unique ability to touch the soul through their melodies and lyrics. Music has a way of resonating deeply with people, inspiring them every day. It can build you through its beat that lifts your spirits or the lyrics that speak to your struggles and triumphs. These songs connect your experiences of striving towards the goals in life.

20 best songs about working hard

The perfect hype song can keep you inspired. Even Spider-Man relies on music to stay motivated while swinging through New York City. The right motivational music can be crucial for productivity for both kids and adults. Here is a list of songs you can choose from.

SongsArtists
Till I Collapse Eminem
Take This Job and Shove It Johnny Paycheck
Wake Me Up Avicii
Lose Yourself Eminem
Con Altura Rosalía and J Balvin feat. El Guincho
MotivationNormani
Workin' Overtime Lainey Wilson
Dance MonkeyTones and I
Level Up Ciara
Big Life Lindsay Müller
Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
A Hard Day's Night The Beatles
Eye of the Tiger Survivor
Money On My Mind Eminem ft Lil Wayne
POWER Kanye West
Working for the Weekend Loverboy
La Romana Bad Bunny feat. El Alfa
I Get Money 50 Cent
Vossi Bop Stormzy
Everyone Makes Mistakes Sesame Street

1. Till I Collapse by Eminem

  • Released in: 2002
  • Artist: Eminem
  • Album: The Eminem Show

Till I Collapse is among the powerful songs by Eminem from his album The Eminem Show. It talks about pushing through tough times and not giving up. Eminem shares his struggles and how he keeps going, inspiring listeners to stay strong. The song's intense beats and lyrics make it a favourite for anyone looking for songs about hard work paying off.

2. Take This Job and Shove It by Johnny Paycheck

  • Released in: 1977
  • Artist: Johnny Paycheck
  • Album: Take This Job and Shove It

In this song, Johnny Paycheck captures the frustration of a hard-working man who feels unappreciated. The song became one of the iconic country songs about working hard and the struggles of the American worker. Its honest lyrics and memorable tune resonated with many who have felt the same dissatisfaction.

3. Wake Me Up by Avicii

  • Released in: 2013
  • Artist: Avicii
  • Album: True

Wake Me Up by Avicii is a song that combines electronic music with a message of self-discovery and perseverance. It was released on his album True and quickly became a hit worldwide. The lyrics discuss finding oneself and working hard to reach one's dreams. The uplifting melody and positive message make it a perfect anthem for those on a journey to success.

4. Lose Yourself by Eminem

  • Released in: 2002
  • Artist: Eminem
  • Album: Lose Yourself

In his song Lose Yourself, Eminem delivers one of the most powerful rap songs about working hard. The lyrics are about seizing every opportunity and not letting fear hold you back. Eminem's intense performance and the song's driving beat make it a motivating anthem.

5. Con Altura by Rosalía and J Balvin feat. El Guincho

  • Released in: 2019
  • Artist: Rosalía and J Balvin, featuring El Guincho
  • Album: Standalone single

Con Altura is a high-energy song by Rosalía and J Balvin, featuring El Guincho. It's about rising above challenges and living life with confidence and style. The song's catchy beat and vibrant music video have made it popular, especially in the Latin music scene. It encourages listeners to embrace their hard work and enjoy their success.

6. Motivation by Normani

  • Released in: 2019.
  • Artist: Normani
  • Album: Standalone single

Motivation by Normani inspires listeners to stay motivated and consistent with their goals. The track highlights Normani's journey and determination to succeed in the music industry. Its upbeat tempo and memorable chorus make it an empowering anthem for anyone needing a motivational push.

7. Workin' Overtime by Lainey Wilson

  • Released in: 2019
  • Artist: Lainey Wilson
  • Album: Redneck Hollywood

This is one of those country songs about working hard that hits home. It tells the story of putting in long hours and giving everything to reach your dreams. Lainey's heartfelt lyrics and soulful voice capture the essence of dedication and perseverance. The song is a tribute to all the hard-working individuals who keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles.

8. Dance Monkey by Tones and I

  • Released in: 2019
  • Artist: Tones and I
  • Album: The Kids Are Coming

Dance Monkey by Tones and I became a global sensation with its unique sound and relatable lyrics. This is an example of a song about a hard-working man who meets success. It talks about the hard work and pressure of performing, reflecting Tones and I's experiences as street performers.

9. Level Up by Ciara

  • Released in: 2019
  • Artist: Ciara
  • Album: Beauty Marks

This song encourages listeners to stay focused and keep pushing toward their dreams. It sparked a viral challenge focused on dancing and finding ways to "level up" in your life. It's one of those songs about working hard for a goal and inspiring people to push themselves further.

10. Big Life by Lindsay Müller

  • Released in: 2017
  • Artist: Lindsay Müller
  • Album: Parenting by the Moon

Big Life by Lindsay Müller is one of those songs about working hard for kids. It encourages young listeners to dream big and try to achieve their goals. The song's upbeat melody and positive lyrics make it fun and motivational for children. It teaches kids the value of dedication and perseverance in an easy-to-understand and enjoyable way.

11. Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa

  • Released in: 2019
  • Artist: Dua Lipa
  • Album: Future Nostalgia

Don't Start Now is a song about a hard-working woman who has moved on after a setback. Her album Future Nostalgia became a hit for its catchy beat and empowering lyrics. The song encourages listeners to stay confident and keep moving forward despite challenges.

12. A Hard Day's Night by The Beatles

  • Released in: 1964
  • Artist: The Beatles
  • Album: A Hard Day's Night

This is one of those classic rock songs about working hard. It is among the trending songs that describe the feeling of exhaustion after a long day of work, highlighting the effort put into providing for loved ones. This Beatles hit captures the spirit of dedication and the satisfaction of working hard and coming home to family.

13. Eye of the Tiger by Survivor

  • Released in: 1982
  • Artist: Survivor
  • Album: Eye of the Tiger

Eye of the Tiger by Survivor is a classic rock song known for its motivational message. It was made famous as the theme song for the movie Rocky III. The song talks about fighting hard and staying focused to achieve success. Its powerful guitar riffs and unforgettable chorus make it an anthem for anyone needing a boost of courage and determination.

14. Money On My Mind by Eminem ft Lil Wayne

  • Released in: 2005
  • Artist: Lil Wayne
  • Album: Standalone single

Eminem and Lil Wayne's song Money On My Mind is one of those rap songs about working hard. It talks about their dedication and hustle to succeed in the music industry. The song shows their relentless drive and focus on making money and reaching their goals. Its powerful lyrics and beats make it a motivational anthem for anyone working towards their dreams.

15. POWER by Kanye West

  • Released in: 2010
  • Artist: Kanye West
  • Album: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

This song by Kanye West celebrates self-confidence and resilience. His album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy highlights his journey and strength in facing challenges. POWER should be on your list of songs about working hard and not giving up despite challenges. Its bold lyrics and intense beat make it a declaration of personal power and hard work.

16. Working for the Weekend by Loverboy

  • Released in: 1982
  • Artist: Loverboy
  • Album: Get Lucky

Working for the Weekend is a song by the Canadian rock band Loverboy. It is one of those rock songs about working hard, capturing the anticipation and excitement of looking forward to the weekend after a long work week. The song became a hit in the 1980s, resonating with people who work hard and eagerly await their time off.

17. La Romana by Bad Bunny feat. El Alfa

  • Released in: 2019
  • Artist: Bad Bunny ft El Alfa
  • Album: X 100pre

La Romana by Bad Bunny, featuring El Alfa, showcases the artists' success and the hard work that got them there. It blends reggaeton and beats, making it a hit in Latin music. The song's energetic rhythm and celebration of achievements testify to the rewards of dedication and effort.

18. I Get Money by 50 Cent

  • Released in: 2007
  • Artist: 50 Cent
  • Album: I Get Money (Forbes 1-2-3 Remix)

50 Cent's I Get Money is one of those rap songs about hard work and success. The song highlights 50 Cent's journey from tough beginnings to becoming a wealthy and successful rapper. He talks about the dedication and hustle it took to reach his goals.

19. Vossi Bop by Stormzy

  • Released in: 2019
  • Artist: Stormzy
  • Album: Heavy Is the Head

Stormzy's song combines catchy beats with a message of confidence and success. Stormzy talks about staying true to himself and achieving greatness through hard work. The song became a hit in the UK and beyond for its relatable lyrics and powerful delivery.

20. Everyone Makes Mistakes by Sesame Street

  • Released in: 1987
  • Artist: Sesame Street
  • Album: Sesame Street

Everyone Makes Mistakes from Sesame Street is a song that teaches children the importance of accepting and learning from their mistakes. It reassures kids that making mistakes is part of life and an opportunity to grow. The song emphasises that everyone, even adults, makes mistakes, and it's okay not to be perfect.

What is a good hype song for work?

A good hype song for work pumps you up and boosts your motivation. Songs like I Get Money by 50 Cent or POWER by Kanye West are great choices. They have energetic beats and empowering lyrics that help you stay focused and productive.

What is a good song to motivate you?

A good song to motivate you uplifts your spirits and encourages perseverance. It should have lyrics that inspire determination and a melody that energises you. Look for songs with positive messages that resonate with your goals and aspirations, helping you stay motivated and focused on achieving success.

These songs about working hard will motivate and inspire you to be better versions of yourself. They also remind you of the importance of perseverance and dedication in achieving your goals. Whether through their lyrics or uplifting melodies, these songs will always encourage you to stay focused and determined.

Yen.com.gh recently released a list of the top Chicago rappers. Chicago has a reputation for producing some of the best rappers, with prominent staples like Kanye West dominating the scene and even making it to the worldwide stage.

Rap music is divided into several subgenres, including but not restricted to jazz rap, old school, gangsta rap, trap, bounce, and rap rock. So, what is the name of Chicago rap music? It is called Drill, a type of hip-hop music that began in Chicago. Discover some of the artists dominating the scene.

