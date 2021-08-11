A kind man has recently hit the news after a post of his heartwarming act went viral on social media

The young man who offered to exchange his first-class seat with the economy of an 88-year-old woman did not know he was fulfilling the life-long dream of this woman

Many who saw this post online were very impressed and expressed how proud they are of the man

In a recent publication by People's Magazine, one of the dreams of an 88-year-old woman has recently been fulfilled after a stranger she met on a plane from New York to the UK offered to exchange his first-class seat with her economy seat.

The woman, Violet, was heading back home from visiting her daughter when the man, Jack, came across her and offered to exchange tickets with her.

Speaking to a Flight attendance on the plane, Leach, she revealed, Jack offered to do the swap out of the kindness of his heart and wasn't asked to.

To be in first-class has always been her dream. You should have seen her face when I tagged her in for bed after supper. She said her daughter won't believe ", Leah added.

The Flight attendant also said Violet wanted a selfie to prove to her daughter that she was indeed in first class.

Speaking of the kind man, Lead said, he willing sat in the economy seat directly opposite the toilets and never asked for anything for the rest of the flight.

According to the article, Leah shared the post on social media and it racked up a lot of engagements.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Leah's Facebook page currently has more than 24,000 reactions, 2300 comments and close to 6000 shares.

A few of the comments on the post are highlighted below;

Engin Kapsiz commented:

Bravo Jack for your kindness and bravo Leah for sharing this lovely gesture. This post will help kindness become contagious.

Elaine Lehman replied:

A wonderful story about Jack and Violet. If only you had not mocked Violet's given name. That's who she is, not a Vera or Rose to be renamed. Cheers.

Minnie Meneses commented:

Jack is a product of good upbringing and possibly good compassionate people around him while growing up

Lola Monroe:

To be 88 and still able to move around is such a blessing God bless you jack

Sarah Araahc said:

We need more Jacks and Violets in this world. Thank you for sharing!

