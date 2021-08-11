A hardworking 12-year-old Ghanaian boy has a whopping 5-year experience in making coal pots like an expert at his young age

The young man named Daniel Kwesi Seku combines the work with schooling and currently teaches a 10-year-old boy the same skill

Daniel's father, who has been in the business for 15 years, says the two boys are hardworking and enjoy doing the work

Daniel Kwesi Seku, a young and hardworking 12-year-old Ghanaian boy, has indicated that he has been making coal pots for five years.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, the young boy who learned the skill from his father and started working at age seven said he is able to combine studies with part-time work.

After working for years, Daniel Kwesi Seku is now a senior, helping to teach Yeboah Solomon, a 10-year-old boy who has been an apprentice for less than a year.

About Daniel's father

The father of the 12-year-old boy, Mr Seku, hailed from the Volta Region of Ghana and has been in the business for 15 years.

According to him, the use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has reduced the rate at which customers patronize the coal pots but they are still able to sell enough.

Mr Seku indicates that the two boys love the job he has been teaching them and they willingly come anytime they close from school.

See Daniel and his father in the video below:

Source: Yen.com.gh