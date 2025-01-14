One of President John Dramani Mahama's handsome sons, Shahid Mahama loves to workout in open spaces

Shahid Mahama looked focused as he posed for a photoshoot during his workout sessions in the viral photos

Some social media have commented on Shahid Mahama's workout photoshoot and designer boots on Instagram

President John Dramani Mahama's son, Shahid Mahama, is a fitness enthusiast with a high fashion sense.

The wealthy heir has gone viral after posting a video of himself working out in an open space on Instagram.

President John Mahama's son, Shahid Mahama, goes shirtless as he works out. Photo credit: @mr_mahama.

Shahid Mahama flaunted his abs while rocking black designer gym trousers and expensive designer shoes.

The president's son looked relaxed and calm as he flipped to a big tyre to build muscle during his work.

President Mahama's son Shahid flaunts his abs

Ghanaian model Deborah Vanessa and other social media users have commented on a photo of President John Dramani's son as he flaunted his abs on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

francis.dodoo.7 stated:

"Come do some kickboxing classes with me when next you come to Dubai @mr_mahama 🔥🔥."

thehustleformuscles stated:

"My G giving them the money shot 🔥🔥🔥."

sisterdeborah stated:

"The category is body 😍🔥."

talalade stated:

"Ayy serious 💪🏿!!."

kwekuwilliam stated:

"Aboaaaaa 🔥🔥🔥."

eastlegonconfidential stated:

"Bossu🙌."

a.smsi stated:

"Pa pa paaaa paaaa 🔥 whos that whos that 🔥."

President Mahama's son Shahid goes on vacation

President Mahama's son Shahid Mahama, who turned a year older on August 16, celebrated his birthday with a shirtless photo.

Shahid Mahama rocked black sunglasses and an expensive necklace as he spent his birthday abroad.

To complete his look, Shahid Mahama rocked white designer sneakers for the viral photoshoot.

Check out the photo below:

President Mahama's son Shahid dons black ensemble

Ghanaian style influencer Shahid Mahama looked dapper in an all-black ensemble for his photoshoot.

Shahid Mahama wore a black tee-shirt, tailored-to-fit trousers and black jacket while modelling in a black sneakers.

Check out the photos below:

President Mahama's son rocks a white smock

Shahid Mahama looked stylish in a white long-sleeved shirt, black trousers styled with a white smock.

Her Excellency Lordina Mahama's son styled his look with expensive sunglasses and wristwatch as he posed infront of a fleet of cars.

Check out the photos below:

President Mahama's children stylishly attend presidential inauguration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian style influencer Sharaf Mahama and his younger brother Shahid Mahama who made headlines with their ensembles at the 2025 presidential inauguration.

Sharaf Mahama and his brother wore custom-made ensembles and black designer shoes to the historic event.

President John Dramani Mahama's only daughter Farida Mahama looked effortlessly chic in a green kente gown and a designer bag.

