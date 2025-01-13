A Ghanaian grandmother visiting her children abroad could not hide her excitement after her first snowfall

The elderly woman bent down to touch the snow and asked questions about when it happened and when it would clear

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts on the elderly woman's reaction to the snow

A Ghanaian grandmother travelled abroad to see her children and witnessed her first snowfall.

The old lady’s daughter called her mother to step out onto the balcony to experience the snow.

In a video capturing the reaction, the old woman stepped out wearing a purple tracksuit, hoodie, and sneakers.

When she walked out onto the house's balcony, the grandmother was in awe and exclaimed in joy.

She proceeded to ask:

“I haven’t seen some before. What am I seeing? It is so nice. When will all of it clear?”

Her children encouraged her to feel the snow on her hands. Aunty, as they called her, bent down to collect the snow and feel it in her hands.

Aunty rolled the snow in her hands. Her facial expression was joyous as she witnessed her first snowfall.

After feeling the snow, Aunty’s motherly instincts quickly set in as she asked after her grandchildren, with the mother replying that the children were playing outside in the snow.

The video was posted on Instagram and has received many reactions.

Netizens react to Grandma’s first snow experience

Several social media users who watched the video shared varied thoughts on the footage. Some prayed they could have their parents witness the same, while others commented on Aunty’s reactions in the Fanti language.

Nanaama_agyemang said:

“Granny says oye nice paaa ooooo😂😂😂.”

Fiifibuckman wrote:

“This would have been my mums reaction.❤️💔🤍🕊️.”

Shesheejosephine said:

“All I see is How great our God is very great and mighty.”

Kwame_yacman wrote:

“Where are my fantes here?"

Jacquahboutique.ja said:

“Grandma this is just the beginning of more snow 😂 😂.”

Sonofbizzerk wrote:

“😂😂CK Mann , once said he packed a whole bunch of snow and thought he could take it to Ghana. 😂 God Rest His Soul.”

Alhaji_yahya_iddriss said:

“I would be a proud son if she was my mum and I’m the one who made all these possible 😍🙌🔥.”

_e.donkor wrote:

“I love that Auntie got to experience this. ❤️.”

Pavalko77 said:

“Fantes n brofo... Oye nice paa oo.oye history paa oo....eeeiii grandma.”

Source: YEN.com.gh