A Ghanaian taxi driver appears to have surprised many as he is spotted in a video trying to force a huge motorbike into a small taxi

Upon being confronted by passers-by with a better way to go about it, he declined their suggestion and went ahead with his method

The motorbike was able to enter the car halfway but the door of the car would not shut

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian man is spotted trying to force a whole motorbike into a taxi.

The man, who appears to be the driver of the car, is seen doing all he can to ensure that motorbike fits in the small car.

Passers-by could not believe their eyes upon seeing this and the relentlessness of this taxi driver wowed them.

A second culprit is seen in the video trying to help this driver who isn't giving up on getting the bike in.

People kept asking the two how on earth they would close the door of the car after.

The driver responded; "Oh that does not matter, whether or not the door can close, the motorbike is going into this car. I'm even willing to be hanging outside the car if that means getting the bike in"

The audience appeared very shocked by the driver's response and kept asking themselves, " where is the sense in this?"

They suggested the bike be kept in the car's booth, but this driver wouldn't budge.

He was finally able to get the motorbike in, halfway and as predicted, the car door would not close.

The passers-by decided to mind their own business and drove off.

